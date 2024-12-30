Skip to Search
Q105 - Hits of the 80's and more!
Featured
The New Year, New Gear Giveaway
December 30, 2024
Hundreds of Independent Bookstores Open Across U.S. Since 2020
December 28, 2024
Geno’s Favorite Cheap Tampa Area Restaurants For 2024
December 24, 2024
Rays Ticket Prices Soar 40% for 2025 Season at Steinbrenner Field
December 23, 2024
REO Speedwagon: Set List From Their Final Show
December 27, 2024
Tampa to Bogota Flights Are Coming
December 12, 2024
Elton John Thinks Legalizing Marijuana is ‘One of the Greatest Mistakes of All Time’
December 31, 2024
80s Bands Touring in 2025
Local News
January 3, 2025
Tampa Food Influencer “Call Anthony” Gains Cult-Like Following With Tampa Gas Station Food Reviews
Duck Steals Spotlight in Buccaneers’ Victory, Becomes Viral Sensation
Tampa Stores Where You Can Find The Perfect Pirate Costume For Gasparilla
January 2, 2025
Las Vegas Police Identify Driver From Tesla Cybertruck Explosion As Green Beret
December 30, 2024
Famous Restaurant Offering Chicago-Style Eats Coming to Bradenton
Heroic Dog Saves Family From Attempted Kidnapping Of 2 Year-Old In St. Pete
December 27, 2024
Florida Residents Falling Victim To Smishing Scam
Tampa to Bogota Flights Are Coming
December 26, 2024
Florida’s New Laws 2025: What’s Changing and How It Affects You
Music
December 31, 2024
80s Bands Touring in 2025
December 30, 2024
Gregg Allman Laughed at Jimmy Carter About Wanting to Be President
December 26, 2024
11 Albums That Turn 40 in 2025
8 Crazy Nights In Rock History
Christmas Songs: 25 Classic Rock/Pop Tunes to Get into the Holiday Spirit
December 23, 2024
REO Speedwagon: Set List From Their Final Show
Phil Collins: 5 Things We Learned From The New Documentary
December 20, 2024
Ringo Starr, Ron Wood Performs with Paul McCartney at Closing Tour Date
December 19, 2024
Cara Delevingne Stars as Elton John in New ‘Step Into Christmas’ Video
Entertainment
January 5, 2025
Golden Globes 2025: Winners List
January 2, 2025
Is Jason Momoa the Perfect ‘Lobo’?
December 30, 2024
4 Thoughts We Had While Watching ‘Squid Game Season 2’
December 26, 2024
5 Movies We’re Excited About In 2025
Festivus and 14 Other ‘Seinfeld’-isms We Now Use In Everyday Life
December 23, 2024
Cast Says Goodbye After ‘Stranger Things 5’ Wrapped Up Filming
Celebrity Deaths 2024: Musicians, Entertainers & Cultural Figures We Lost
December 20, 2024
5 Christmas Horror Movies to Give the Season a Little More Chill
Sir Christopher Nolan and Dame Emma Watson: Husband and Wife Honored by King Charles III
Lifestyle
December 4, 2024
McDonald’s Cleared By CDC After E. Coli Outbreak Investigation
November 27, 2024
Pepsi Releasing New Gingerbread Soda for the Holidays
October 24, 2024
Transform Boring Layovers into Exciting Adventures with These 7 Tips
Leverage Social Media to Find Career Opportunities with These 6 Tips
October 23, 2024
6 Simple Steps to Creating the Perfect Travel Itinerary
October 22, 2024
Social Media Screening: A Must for Employers or a Breach of Privacy?
Ghost Jobs: Why Even Legit Companies Are Posting Them Now
October 18, 2024
Hitting a Career Plateau: 5 Ways to Get Unstuck
October 16, 2024
The Great Debate: Luxury vs. Budget Travel
Episodes
MJ Morning Show, Fri., 1/3/25: The Debate – Is It Chocolate Cake Or Yellow Cake?
02:59:46
Download
Jan 3rd
MJ Morning Show, Thurs., 1/2/25: Gaming Seating System On Southwest Air, And Don’t Be A ‘Sticker Schmuck’
02:59:06
Download
Jan 2nd
The Amateur Players Tour
42:57
Download
Dec 31st, 2024
Best Of MJ Morning Show, Mon., 12/30/24: Another 8-Bit Hit – Nothin’ But 80’s
02:45:14
Download
Dec 30th, 2024
Best Of MJ Morning Show, Fri., 12/27/24: Remember The Naked Photo Of Fester?
02:43:28
Download
Dec 27th, 2024
Superman Trailer Reaction, Sonic 3, Skeleton Crew, Dune Prophecy and more!
42:55
Download
Dec 26th, 2024
2024 Year in Review
34:54
Download
Dec 26th, 2024
Best Of MJ Morning Show, Thurs., 12/26/24: What Is Financial Infidelity?
02:49:12
Download
Dec 26th, 2024
Best Of MJ Morning Show, Mon., 12/23/24: MJ’s Pet Peeve When Driving
02:49:02
Download
Dec 23rd, 2024
Podcasts
MJ Morning Show, Fri., 1/3/25: The Debate – Is It Chocolate Cake Or Yellow Cake?
02:59:46
Download
Jan 3rd
My favorite South Florida junk food spot is in St. Pete this week
06:10
Download
Dec 17th, 2024
Pool Cleaning Tips
49:55
Download
Aug 3rd, 2021
Interview with Songwriter Brock Berryhill
37:26
Download
Nov 7th, 2020
Deborah Norville On Balancing Family And Career
11:36
Download
Oct 6th, 2023
Universal Orlando Resort Announces Mardi Gras Concert Lineup
14:48
Download
Jan 19th, 2023
Jeep Grand Wagoneer – Ford Mustang GTD – Toto Wolff
21:19
Download
Dec 13th, 2024
Dr. Wheeler, How Do We Make Healthcare More Affordable?
25:02
Download
May 9th, 2024
Beatles Minute – week of October 14, 2024
01:50
Download
Oct 14th, 2024
Contests
Play Useless Trivia With Geno To Win 4-Pack Tickets To Busch Gardens + Parking
Events
Kansa LIVE at the Hard Rock
February 2
8:00 pm
-
11:30 pm