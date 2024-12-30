Skip to Search Skip to Live Player Skip to Content Skip to Footer

The New Year, New Gear Giveaway 

December 30, 2024

Hundreds of Independent Bookstores Open Across U.S. Since 2020

December 28, 2024

Geno’s Favorite Cheap Tampa Area Restaurants For 2024

December 24, 2024

Rays Ticket Prices Soar 40% for 2025 Season at Steinbrenner Field

December 23, 2024

REO Speedwagon: Set List From Their Final Show

December 27, 2024

Tampa to Bogota Flights Are Coming

December 12, 2024

Elton John Thinks Legalizing Marijuana is ‘One of the Greatest Mistakes of All Time’

December 31, 2024

80s Bands Touring in 2025

January 3, 2025

Tampa Food Influencer “Call Anthony” Gains Cult-Like Following With Tampa Gas Station Food Reviews

Duck Steals Spotlight in Buccaneers’ Victory, Becomes Viral Sensation

Tampa Stores Where You Can Find The Perfect Pirate Costume For Gasparilla

January 2, 2025

Las Vegas Police Identify Driver From Tesla Cybertruck Explosion As Green Beret

December 30, 2024

Famous Restaurant Offering Chicago-Style Eats Coming to Bradenton

Heroic Dog Saves Family From Attempted Kidnapping Of 2 Year-Old In St. Pete

December 27, 2024

Florida Residents Falling Victim To Smishing Scam

Tampa to Bogota Flights Are Coming

December 26, 2024

Florida’s New Laws 2025: What’s Changing and How It Affects You

December 31, 2024

December 30, 2024

Gregg Allman Laughed at Jimmy Carter About Wanting to Be President

December 26, 2024

11 Albums That Turn 40 in 2025

8 Crazy Nights In Rock History

Christmas Songs: 25 Classic Rock/Pop Tunes to Get into the Holiday Spirit

December 23, 2024

REO Speedwagon: Set List From Their Final Show

Phil Collins: 5 Things We Learned From The New Documentary

December 20, 2024

Ringo Starr, Ron Wood Performs with Paul McCartney at Closing Tour Date

December 19, 2024

Cara Delevingne Stars as Elton John in New ‘Step Into Christmas’ Video

January 5, 2025

Golden Globes 2025: Winners List

January 2, 2025

Is Jason Momoa the Perfect ‘Lobo’?  

December 30, 2024

4 Thoughts We Had While Watching ‘Squid Game Season 2’  

December 26, 2024

5 Movies We’re Excited About In 2025 

Festivus and 14 Other ‘Seinfeld’-isms We Now Use In Everyday Life

December 23, 2024

Cast Says Goodbye After ‘Stranger Things 5’ Wrapped Up Filming  

Celebrity Deaths 2024: Musicians, Entertainers & Cultural Figures We Lost

December 20, 2024

5 Christmas Horror Movies to Give the Season a Little More Chill 

Sir Christopher Nolan and Dame Emma Watson: Husband and Wife Honored by King Charles III  

December 4, 2024

McDonald’s Cleared By CDC After E. Coli Outbreak Investigation

November 27, 2024

Pepsi Releasing New Gingerbread Soda for the Holidays

October 24, 2024

Transform Boring Layovers into Exciting Adventures with These 7 Tips

Leverage Social Media to Find Career Opportunities with These 6 Tips

October 23, 2024

6 Simple Steps to Creating the Perfect Travel Itinerary

October 22, 2024

Social Media Screening: A Must for Employers or a Breach of Privacy?

Ghost Jobs: Why Even Legit Companies Are Posting Them Now

October 18, 2024

Hitting a Career Plateau: 5 Ways to Get Unstuck 

October 16, 2024

The Great Debate: Luxury vs. Budget Travel 

MJ Morning Show, Fri., 1/3/25: The Debate – Is It Chocolate Cake Or Yellow Cake?

02:59:46 Download Jan 3rd

MJ Morning Show, Thurs., 1/2/25: Gaming Seating System On Southwest Air, And Don’t Be A ‘Sticker Schmuck’

02:59:06 Download Jan 2nd

The Amateur Players Tour

42:57 Download Dec 31st, 2024

Best Of MJ Morning Show, Mon., 12/30/24: Another 8-Bit Hit – Nothin’ But 80’s

02:45:14 Download Dec 30th, 2024

Best Of MJ Morning Show, Fri., 12/27/24: Remember The Naked Photo Of Fester?

02:43:28 Download Dec 27th, 2024

Superman Trailer Reaction, Sonic 3, Skeleton Crew, Dune Prophecy and more!

42:55 Download Dec 26th, 2024

2024 Year in Review

34:54 Download Dec 26th, 2024

Best Of MJ Morning Show, Thurs., 12/26/24: What Is Financial Infidelity?

02:49:12 Download Dec 26th, 2024

Best Of MJ Morning Show, Mon., 12/23/24: MJ’s Pet Peeve When Driving

02:49:02 Download Dec 23rd, 2024

MJ Morning Show, Fri., 1/3/25: The Debate – Is It Chocolate Cake Or Yellow Cake?

02:59:46 Download Jan 3rd

My favorite South Florida junk food spot is in St. Pete this week

06:10 Download Dec 17th, 2024

Pool Cleaning Tips

49:55 Download Aug 3rd, 2021

Interview with Songwriter Brock Berryhill

37:26 Download Nov 7th, 2020

Deborah Norville On Balancing Family And Career

11:36 Download Oct 6th, 2023

Universal Orlando Resort Announces Mardi Gras Concert Lineup

14:48 Download Jan 19th, 2023

Jeep Grand Wagoneer – Ford Mustang GTD – Toto Wolff

21:19 Download Dec 13th, 2024

Dr. Wheeler, How Do We Make Healthcare More Affordable?

25:02 Download May 9th, 2024

Beatles Minute – week of October 14, 2024

01:50 Download Oct 14th, 2024

Play Useless Trivia With Geno To Win 4-Pack Tickets To Busch Gardens + Parking

Kansa LIVE at the Hard Rock

February 28:00 pm - 11:30 pm