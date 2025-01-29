Updated 2025 Epcot Concerts List

We’ve got the updated list of 2025 Epcot Concerts and there’s something for everyone on this lineup. There are 70s rock icons, 80s pop stars, 90s boybands and more.

The great thing about these concerts is there is no extra charge to watch them. You do need to have a park reservation though. Showtimes are at 5:30pm, 6:45pm and 8pm at the America Gardens Theatre at EPCOT. Keep in mind seating is first come first serve. So it’s always a good idea to get to the stage a little early if it’s a band you really like.

Floridians Get In Cheaper

For us Florida residents, you can still get in on that deal where you can get a 4 day ticket for $60 a day. That’s pretty much what most concert tickets cost these days anyway so it’s almost like you’re getting Disney admission for free. You do have to use your 4 days up though by May 23 so you’d miss a few of the shows at the end of this lineup. You don’t have to use your 4 days consecutively so that’s good.

This year’s EPCOT Concerts Lineup

Here’s the list of performers coming to this year’s EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival.

March 7-8 – Tommy DeCarlo, former lead singer of Boston

March 9-10 – Air Supply – 50th Anniversary Celebration

March 14-15 – Blue October

March 16-17 – Rick Springfield

If you’ve never rocked out to “Jesse’s Girl” live, here’s your chance.

March 21-22 – Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone

March 23-24 – 38 Special

March 28-29 – Jason Scheff, longtime singer of Chicago

March 30-31 – TBD

April 4-5 – THE ORCHESTRA Starring ELO and ELO Part II Former Members

April 6-7 – Sugar Ray

A 90s favorite with big hits like “Fly” and “Every Morning.”

April 11-12 – Simple Plan

April 13-14 – Jo Dee Messina

April 18-19 – Mike DelGuidice

April 20-21 – A Flock of Seagulls

April 25-26 – Taylor Dayne

So many great 80s jams like “Tell It To My Heart” and “Prove Your Love” plus great ballads like “Love Will Lead You Back” and “I’ll Always Love You.”

April 27-28 – 98 Degrees

May 2-5 – Plain White T’s

You’d remember them best from their huge hit “Hey There Delilah.”

May 9-10 – Jon Secada

He had a few Q105 hits like “If You Go” and “Just Another Day.”

May 11-12 – Maverick City Music

May 16-17 – The Spinners

May 18-19 – The Pointer Sisters

So many Q105 Saturday Night Dance Party classics like “Jump,” “Neutron Dance,” and “I’m So Excited.”

May 23-24 – The Outlaws

May 25-26 – Don Felder, formerly of the Eagles

May 30-31 – The Cat Empire

June 1-2 – We The Kingdom

There are still a few gaps you see in that list so check back for more updates!

Hear Geno on the air weekday afternoons. Geno's passions include fat guy food, concerts, sports, travel to Europe and South America. He loves 80s and 90s music, from MTV hairbands to old school freestyle, alternative rock to TRL era jams. Geno's radio career began in his hometown of Portland, Maine. Since then he's been on the air coast to coast from Boston to Las Vegas, Tampa to California.