Updated 2025 Epcot Concerts List
We’ve got the updated list of 2025 Epcot Concerts and there’s something for everyone on this lineup. There are 70s rock icons, 80s pop stars, 90s boybands and more.
The great thing about these concerts is there is no extra charge to watch them. You do need to have a park reservation though. Showtimes are at 5:30pm, 6:45pm and 8pm at the America Gardens Theatre at EPCOT. Keep in mind seating is first come first serve. So it’s always a good idea to get to the stage a little early if it’s a band you really like.
Floridians Get In Cheaper
For us Florida residents, you can still get in on that deal where you can get a 4 day ticket for $60 a day. That’s pretty much what most concert tickets cost these days anyway so it’s almost like you’re getting Disney admission for free. You do have to use your 4 days up though by May 23 so you’d miss a few of the shows at the end of this lineup. You don’t have to use your 4 days consecutively so that’s good.
This year’s EPCOT Concerts Lineup
Here’s the list of performers coming to this year’s EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival.
March 7-8 – Tommy DeCarlo, former lead singer of Boston
March 9-10 – Air Supply – 50th Anniversary Celebration
March 14-15 – Blue October
March 16-17 – Rick Springfield
If you’ve never rocked out to “Jesse’s Girl” live, here’s your chance.
March 21-22 – Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone
March 23-24 – 38 Special
March 28-29 – Jason Scheff, longtime singer of Chicago
March 30-31 – TBD
April 4-5 – THE ORCHESTRA Starring ELO and ELO Part II Former Members
April 6-7 – Sugar Ray
A 90s favorite with big hits like “Fly” and “Every Morning.”
April 11-12 – Simple Plan
April 13-14 – Jo Dee Messina
April 18-19 – Mike DelGuidice
April 20-21 – A Flock of Seagulls
April 25-26 – Taylor Dayne
So many great 80s jams like “Tell It To My Heart” and “Prove Your Love” plus great ballads like “Love Will Lead You Back” and “I’ll Always Love You.”
April 27-28 – 98 Degrees
May 2-5 – Plain White T’s
You’d remember them best from their huge hit “Hey There Delilah.”
May 9-10 – Jon Secada
He had a few Q105 hits like “If You Go” and “Just Another Day.”
May 11-12 – Maverick City Music
May 16-17 – The Spinners
May 18-19 – The Pointer Sisters
So many Q105 Saturday Night Dance Party classics like “Jump,” “Neutron Dance,” and “I’m So Excited.”
May 23-24 – The Outlaws
May 25-26 – Don Felder, formerly of the Eagles
May 30-31 – The Cat Empire
June 1-2 – We The Kingdom
There are still a few gaps you see in that list so check back for more updates!