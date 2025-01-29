Buccaneers’ Owners Give Super Bowl Tickets to Three Tampa Businesses for Hurricane Help

Three Tampa Bay business owners got an amazing surprise – tickets to Super Bowl LIX. The Glazer family chose them because of how they helped others during Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

“Small businesses are central to what makes our community unique,” said Darcie Glazer Kassewitz to WFLA.

After getting suggestions from the local Chamber of Commerce, they selected Tampa Bay Billboards, Gaston’s Culinary, and Duncan Real Estate. Each one helped out when their neighbors needed it most.

When the power went out across town, Troy Stevenson used his company’s trucks as mobile news stations. His LED screens helped light up dark streets with important storm updates and safety information. Beyond his business, Stevenson stays active in the community. He serves on Wesley Chapel Rotary’s board and volunteers with North Tampa Bay Chamber of Commerce.

After the storm hit, chef Gaston Meredith kept cooking and welcomed everyone in. His team worked all night long, making food for people who couldn’t feed themselves.

Thinking fast, Darcie Duncan set up an online center to connect storm victims with help. Her team jumped right in, collecting supplies and organizing people for cleanup efforts.

On February 11, 2024, these local heroes will be watching the NFL’s biggest game at New Orleans’ Caesars Superdome. The gesture shows how the Glazers support their community. Through their Vision Foundation, they help make sure kids can get the eye care they need.

Jen was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. She’s been with Beasley Media Group since 2022. In her spare time, you can find her at Tampa Bay Lightning games, Tampa Bay breweries, or the beach. Catch up on Jen’s content about the highest-rated restaurants/bars in Tampa, things-to-do around the area, and upcoming concerts.