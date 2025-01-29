Louisiana Lawmakers Want Rules for Super Bowl Halftime Show

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Jennifer Lopez performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

A group of 17 Louisiana Republican lawmakers sent a letter to the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation and Louisiana Stadium District, asking for stricter rules for the upcoming Super Bowl halftime show at the Caesars Superdome.

They pointed to previous shows as warning signs. Rihanna’s 2023 performance and Jennifer Lopez’s 2020 show raised their concerns about what families might watch on TV.

The NFL’s big matchup comes to New Orleans on February 9. With Kendrick Lamar and SZA ready to perform, these lawmakers want new contracts in place. They’re pushing to make sure performers follow what they call “Louisiana’s community decency standards” when using venues funded by taxpayers.

The NFL shows the performance with a five-second delay – something they started doing after that notorious 2004 Super Bowl incident between Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake sparked outrage about TV content.

That brief moment changed the game. The Federal Communications Commission jumped in with tough new rules for networks and performers.

Super Bowl shows keep causing waves. In 2012, M.I.A. caused a stir during Madonna’s performance, kicking off new talks about what’s allowed on TV.

Now, the halftime show gets almost as many viewers as the game itself. It’s become such a big deal that people pick apart every moment.

State officials want to avoid any issues before they happen. Their letter asks for clear guidelines – what performers can and can’t do during the show.

Since taxpayers helped pay for the Superdome, Louisiana’s officials say they should have input on what happens there. This backs up their request for stronger content rules.

While they don’t name Lamar in the letter, the timing is clear. These rules would affect his upcoming show – and he’s known for pushing artistic limits.

Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!