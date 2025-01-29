Things To Do in Tampa This Weekend: Jan. 31-Feb. 2

This weekend has many exciting things to do in Tampa and the surrounding area. Enjoy the Mardi Gras spirit at Busch Gardens, or dive into inflatable fun with Big Bounce America. From family-friendly festivities to thrilling entertainment, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Mardi Gras at Busch Gardens

Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from Jan. 11 to Mar. 2, 2025, from noon to 8 p.m. on Friday and 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday Where: Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, 10165 McKinley Drive, Tampa

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, 10165 McKinley Drive, Tampa Cost: Included with park admission

Celebrate the spirit of Mardi Gras at Busch Gardens in Tampa Bay with family-friendly festivities. Enjoy vibrant Mardi Gras-style entertainment, live music, and the chance to catch festival beads after each parade. Indulge in classic Cajun-inspired cuisine, bringing the essence of the “Big Easy” to Florida. This exciting event offers fun for all ages in a festive, New Orleans-inspired atmosphere.

The Big Bounce America

Friday, Jan. 31, Saturday, Feb. 1, and Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, starting at 9 a.m. Where: Florida State Fairgrounds, 4800 U.S. Highway 301 N., Tampa

Florida State Fairgrounds, 4800 U.S. Highway 301 N., Tampa Cost: Tickets start at $22, with Toddler, Junior, Bigger Kids, and Adults Only sessions available

Get ready for the ultimate inflatable adventure with The Big Bounce America, featuring the world’s biggest bounce house, a giant inflatable obstacle course, and exciting zones, such as OctoBlast, airSPACE, and Sport Slam. Perfect for all ages, this vibrant wonderland offers three hours of fun-filled activities, from slides and ball pits to sports challenges.

Other Events

Tampa is buzzing with exciting events this weekend. From the vibrant Viva Tampa Hispanic Heritage Festival to a fun-filled Sunday Breakfast Bowl at Pin Chasers and a fresh market experience at Wiregrass, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Sunday Breakfast Bowl at Pin Chasers: Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Pin Chasers Midtown, 4847 N. Armenia Ave. and Pin Chasers Veterans, 5555 W. Hillsborough Ave., Tampa

Fresh Market at Wiregrass: Saturday, Feb. 2, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Shops at Wiregrass, 28211 Paseo Drive, Wesley Chapel, Florida

