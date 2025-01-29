Timothee Chalamet Gained 20 Pounds to Play Bob Dylan

When he was just an up-and-coming singer-songwriter, Bob Dylan was a rather lean young man. Believe it or not, actor Timothee Chalamet is significantly leaner.

Chalamet revealed in a new appearance on NPR’s All Things Considered about playing Dylan, “I did all the work, like you just described, physicality, behavior-wise. But something we haven’t really talked about, I also put on 20 pounds because, believe it or not, I was thinner than the guy.”

Thinner than a young Bob Dylan?! It’s both shocking and, yet, not shocking. Seriously, just look at this adorable waif.



Timothée Chalamet attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Besides his physical transformation, Chalamet put in a ton of work learning to play Dylan songs and master his unique singing voice. That was all on display last weekend with Chalamet pulled double duty as host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live.



As is customary with SNL musical guests, Chalamet performed twice during the episode. His first performance of the night had the actor perform two Dylan tracks: “Outlaw Blues” from the 1965 album Bringing It All Back Home and “Three Angels” from the 1970 album New Morning. Chalamet’s second performance was of “Tomorrow Is a Long Time,” which was first released in 1971 on Bob Dylan’s Greatest Hits Vol. II.

