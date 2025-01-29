Tips to Save on Your Next Florida Vacation

The summer vacation season is up ahead, and you know it’s going to be a busy one. After much of the U.S. has been experiencing an arctic blast, it makes sense that many Americans would be pumped to get out there and vacation this spring and summer. If you’re looking to take a trip but don’t want to break the bank, let’s get into some advice from experts on saving on your next vacation.

Tips to Save on Vacation in Florida and Elsewhere

Figure Out What You’re Willing to Spend First

Charlotte Cowles of The Cut says to “decide in advance what you’re willing to spend on and what you aren’t.” It makes sense to really think ahead and budget out your trip, so that you aren’t left with surprises.

“Reflect on what you really enjoy and splurge on those things while ‘cheaping’ out on others,” Megan McCoy, a financial therapist and professor of financial planning at Kansas State University,” told The Cut.

Plan Well in Advance

Planning makes perfect. It’s actually practice makes perfect, but the same rule applies here. “Starting your search early gives you more time to hunt for the best price for hotels, airfare, rental cars and so on,” notes U.S. News and World Report.

Skimp on Fancy Meals

Sure, eating out is fun on vacation. But, if you decide to pack or buy snacks instead of having three big meals out per day on vacation, it can save a lot. Restaurants in vacation areas tend to be very expensive, so pick a few favorites and go cheap on one meal a day.

Look for a Good Deal on a Cruise

Cruises are gaining in popularity, and as more cruises become available, it often becomes easier to find a good deal. According to the travel experts at AAA, 19 million Americans will go on ocean cruises this year, which is a 4.5% increase over 2024, when 18.2 million Americans took a vacation on a cruise. They add that “2025 is expected to be the third straight year of record cruise passenger volume.” At this point, “The cruise industry has rebounded post-pandemic more strongly than other travel segments, and cruise demand growth has exceeded hotel demand growth the last two years.”

Stacey Barber, Vice President of AAA Travel, says that the reason so many more cruises are being taken this year is because of first-time cruise passengers becoming repeat cruisers. “Cruise vacations offer something for everyone, no matter their age,” she added “And because most of the vacation is already paid for, travelers can focus on enjoying themselves and making lifelong memories with loved ones.”

For cruise deals, look for something during the offseason or try a new cruise line trying to get its footing.

