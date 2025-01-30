Temple Terrace Plans Year-Long 100th Anniversary Celebration in 2025

A big birthday party is coming to Temple Terrace as it hits 100 in 2025. The fun kicks off with a colorful Chalk Festival in March, the first of many events planned over two years by dedicated community members. Planning moves forward as organizers meet on Jan, 2 and Feb. 6 to finish final details. There’s something sweet in store — each event will feature one hundred decorated cupcakes showing pieces of local history.

From its early days as hunting grounds, the area grew into the world’s biggest Temple orange grove. Near the historic golf course, which got national attention, beautiful Mediterranean Revival homes remain as reminders of earlier times.

“This is going to be the biggest event we’ve ever hosted,” said Nanct Hutson, the chair of the centennial committee to the Tampa Beacon. “We want to create an experience that truly captures the spirit of Temple Terrace and leaves a lasting impression on everyone who attends.”

The city fills each month with new ways to celebrate its hundred-year history from 1925. Beer lovers should check out April’s Craft Brew Fest, where special beers highlight stories from the city’s history. Regular events like the Fourth of July celebration and Arts & Crafts Fair will get special centennial touches. The local library stays busy with ukulele sessions, kids’ story times, and Mahjong games. These popular activities will keep going alongside the birthday celebrations.

On May 3, River Hills Park turns into a lively street party called River Jam. From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., people can enjoy live music, grab food from food trucks, and take part in family activities, all for free.

While showcasing the area’s rich history, the year-long celebration hopes to bring in visitors. People can explore well-kept 1920s buildings and play golf at the historic course throughout 2025.

Jen was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. She’s been with Beasley Media Group since 2022. In her spare time, you can find her at Tampa Bay Lightning games, Tampa Bay breweries, or the beach. Catch up on Jen’s content about the highest-rated restaurants/bars in Tampa, things-to-do around the area, and upcoming concerts.