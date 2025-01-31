Tampa Scammers Are Targeting Pet Owners With Missing Pets Post

A Tampa woman was cheated out of $2,100 by scammers who said they found her missing cat, then demanded money for made-up medical care. The Humane Society of Tampa Bay has now sent out a warning about people targeting worried pet owners through online posts about missing pets.

These scammers use phone numbers that look like they’re from the Humane Society, finding their targets through social media and website posts about lost pets. They combine tech tricks with emotional pressure to fool people.

“We will never ask for money in such situations,” said Regan Blessinger, Marketing Manager at the Humane Society of Tampa Bay, to WTSP.

Chloe Patera fell for the scam when the fake callers told her that her cat needed emergency surgery. She quickly sent the money, only to find out it was all fake. Friends have now set up a GoFundMe to help her get her money back.

Police are looking into the case. The scammers take information from pet-finding websites to make their stories sound real to worried pet owners.

Tampa Bay animal welfare groups want people to know that real shelters don’t ask for money to return pets. When they find animals, they always meet with owners in person. Be careful if someone pushes you to send money quickly. These scammers often make up stories about emergency vet bills to get owners to pay without thinking it through.

If your pet is missing, call shelters directly instead of waiting for calls. The Humane Society says to report any suspicious calls to the police right away.

Don’t send money to anyone you don’t know who claims to have your pet. Always check with local shelters first to verify any claims.

This scam has led to a big push to get the word out. Staff are now working hard to warn pet owners before more people get tricked by these schemes.

Jen was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. She’s been with Beasley Media Group since 2022. In her spare time, you can find her at Tampa Bay Lightning games, Tampa Bay breweries, or the beach. Catch up on Jen’s content about the highest-rated restaurants/bars in Tampa, things-to-do around the area, and upcoming concerts.