Tampa Taco Festival Returns to Al Lopez Park With Top Chefs

Tampa’s biggest food party, the Taco Fest, is coming back to Al Lopez Park on Feb. 22, 2025. Grab early tickets now for just $7 to be part of the seventh annual celebration. Running from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the park turns into a taco lover’s dream. Last year’s winner, Pete’s Place, heads up an awesome lineup of local favorites, including the talented teams from Taqueria Janda and Rene’s Mexican Kitchen.

The music will rock with hits from a Selena Tribute Band, celebrating three decades of the icon’s legacy. New this year is a fancy Casamigos margarita bar, while fan favorites like elote, birria, and fresh-made tacos keep everyone coming back for more. Live mariachi music and Mexican dancing have always brought the energy. Most food stands only take cash, so remember to hit the ATM first.

Check out stands packed with handmade crafts and genuine Mexican goods. Feel free to bring your dogs, well-behaved pups on leashes can join in on the fun.

The festival has been getting bigger and better since it started in 2019. Watch local chefs compete, just ask Taqueria Janda, who took home the trophy in 2023 with their amazing dishes.

Kids under 12 get in free, with regular tickets at $12. Looking for the premium experience? VIP passes start at $40, getting you drinks, special tacos, and a shaded area to relax. The United Citizens Coalition uses your ticket money to support important education programs. Their efforts help Latino communities that need extra support.

Get your tickets online now or pick them up at the entrance.

