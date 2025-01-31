Volunteers Pick Up 624 Pounds of Trash After Gasparilla

Cleanup teams collected 624 pounds of garbage from Tampa’s waters on Jan. 27, 2025, following the annual Gasparilla Pirate Fest. Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful teamed up with Adventure Outfitters to clean both beach and underwater areas. They found an incredible amount of party trash: 2,000 beads floating in the water, 200 empty bottles, 100 jello shots lying around, and 50 rubber ducks floating on the surface.

“It is crucial to remove trash before the tide carries it out to the ocean, as plastic beads do not decompose and can harm wildlife,” said Jenny Blevins to Tampa Bay Times.

Florida law strictly prohibits throwing plastic into waterways. Quick cleanup efforts prevent waste from floating out to sea and protect fish, birds, and sea creatures. While festival-goers pack the waterfront during the event, cleanup crews get to work right after. Their efforts spark broader environmental initiatives.

The Great American Clean Up kicks off March 25 under Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful’s leadership. Groups can organize their own cleanup events through June.

At the MacDonald Training Center, workers with special needs will clean and sort the beads, recycling them for future events. Tampa locals can drop off their beads at locations throughout the city starting Jan. 28.

By partnering with local businesses and organizations, the cleanup teams encourage better environmental practices. Community support and volunteers keep their efforts going strong.

