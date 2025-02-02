2025 Grammy Awards: Rock Categories Winners List

The 2025 Grammy Awards features rock, metal, and alternative categories filled with some of the biggest names in rock.

Notable artists nominated include The Beatles, who were honored with a nomination in the Best Rock Performance category and the Record of the Year category with their song “Now and Then.” Other major rock acts to receive Grammy nominations were The Black Keys, Green Day, Pearl Jam, St. Vincent, Cage the Elephant, Jack White, and more.



To see who won what, keep scrolling. (List will be updated as winners are announced.)

Rock, Metal & Alternative Categories

Best Rock Performance

“Now and Then” – The Beatles – WINNER

“Beautiful People (Stay High)” – The Black Keys

“The American Dream Is Killing Me” – Green Day

“Gift Horse” – Idles

“Dark Matter” – Pearl Jam

“Broken Man” – St. Vincent

Best Metal Performance

“Mea Culpa (Ah! Ca Ira!)” – Gojira, Marina Viotta & Victor Le Masne – WINNER

“Crown of Horns” – Judas Priest

“Suffocate” – Knocked Loose featuring Poppy

“Screaming Suicide” – Metallica

“Cellar Door” – Spiritbox

Best Rock Song

“Beautiful People (Stay High)” – Dan Auerbach, Patrick Carney, Beck Hansen & Daniel Nakamura, songwriters (The Black Keys)



“Broken Man” – Annie Clark, songwriter (St. Vincent) – WINNER



“Dark Matter” – Jeff Ament, Matt Cameron, Stone Gossard, Mike McCready, Eddie Vedder & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Pearl Jam)



“Dilemma” – Billie Joe Armstrong, Tré Cool & Mike Dirnt, songwriters (Green Day)



“Gift Horse” – Jon Beavis, Mark Bowen, Adam Devonshire, Lee Kiernan & Joe Talbot, songwriters (IDLES)

Best Rock Album

Happiness Bastards – The Black Crowes

Romance – Fontaines D.C.

Saviors – Green Day

Tangk – Idles

Dark Matter – Pearl Jam

Hackney Diamonds – The Rolling Stones – WINNER

No Name – Jack White

Best Alternative Music Performance

“Neon Pill” – Cage the Elephant

“Song of the Lake” – Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds

“Starburster” – Fontaines D.C.

“Bye Bye” – Kim Gordon

“Flea” – St. Vincent – WINNER

Best Alternative Music Album

Wild God – Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds

Charm – Clairo

The Collective – Kim Gordon

What Now – Brittany Howard

All Born Screaming – St. Vincent – WINNER

General Field Categories

Record of the Year

“Now and Then” – The Beatles

“Texas Hold ’Em” – Beyoncé

“Espresso” – Sabrina Carpenter

“360” – Charli XCX

“Birds of a Feather” – Billie Eilish

“Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar – WINNER

“Good Luck, Babe!” – Chappell Roan

“Fortnight” – Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone

Album of the Year

New Blue Sun – André 3000

Cowboy Carter – Beyoncé – WINNER

Short n’ Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter

Brat – Charli XCX

Djesse Vol. 4 – Jacob Collier

Hit Me Hard and Soft – Billie Eilish

The Rise And Fall of a Midwest Princess – Chappell Roan

The Tortured Poets Department – Taylor Swift

Song of the Year

“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” – Sean Cook, Jerrel Jones, Joe Kent, Chibueze Collins Obinna, Nevin Sastry and Mark Williams, songwriters (Shaboozey)



“Birds of a Feather” – Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas, songwriters (Billie Eilish)



“Die With a Smile” – Dernst Emile II, James Fauntleroy, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars and Andrew Watt, songwriters (Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars)



“Fortnight” – Jack Antonoff, Austin Post and Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone)



“Good Luck, Babe!” – Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, Daniel Nigro and Justin Tranter, songwriters (Chappell Roan)



“Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar, songwriter (Kendrick Lamar) – WINNER



“Please Please Please” – Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff and Sabrina Carpenter, songwriters (Sabrina Carpenter)



“Texas Hold ’Em” – Brian Bates, Beyoncé, Elizabeth Lowell Boland, Megan Bülow, Nate Ferraro and Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Beyoncé)

Best New Artist

Benson Boone

Sabrina Carpenter

Doechii

Khruangbin

Raye

Chappell Roan – WINNER

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

