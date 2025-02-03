Steven Tyler Sings at His Grammy Watch Party

Steven Tyler took to his scarf-decorated microphone on Sunday (Feb. 2) for a performance at his Grammy Awards watch party benefitting his charity Janie’s Fund.

According to multiple outlets — including Consequence and Ultimate Classic Rock — the Demon of Screamin’ performed six songs at the charity event. Tyler performed a unique mix of covers and Aerosmith classics with some special guests.

Among the covers were Extreme’s “More Than Words” with Nuno Bettencourt and Mick Fleetwood, which can be seen via fan-shot video here. (Bettencourt backed Tyler on guitar during his entire six-song performance.) From there, things got loud with a performance of the Aerosmith classic “Toys in the Attic,” which also saw Guns N’ Roses/Velvet Revolver drummer Matt Sorum sit in. Tyler then performed “Dream On” and was joined by country superstar Lainey Wilson. (Fan-shot footage can be seen here.)

The final three songs saw Aerosmith bassist Tom Hamilton join Tyler and Bettencourt on stage, along with Black Crowes frontman Chris Robinson.

Noticeably absent from Tyler’s performance was Joe Perry, who, along with Hamilton, was previously announced to perform at the watch party. As of publishing, there has been no official reason as to why Perry didn’t perform.

The announced Aerosmith performance with Tyler, Perry, and Hamilton was significant since the band canceled their farewell tour in August 2024 due to Tyler fracturing his larynx and a full recovery not being possible.

Since then, Hamilton has said multiple times in the press that Aerosmith isn’t completely over. Speaking with AARP, Hamilton cleared up some things about the future of the band and also revealed things in the process. For example, on a scale of 1 to 10, the bassist lists Aerosmith as being between 7 and 9 on the odds of the band doing something in the future. However, Hamilton says touring is out of the question and is doubtful about any sort of Las Vegas residency.

” … There are a lot of other ways to be and do Aerosmith,” said Hamilton, but he didn’t elaborate on what those ways are.

