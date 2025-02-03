TV Chef Alton Brown Announces Final 60-City Tour With Multiple Florida Stops

Starting Feb. 13, 2025, Alton Brown kicks off his farewell tour “Last Bite,” a nationwide journey beginning in Melbourne, Florida that will hit 60 cities. He’ll make a stop at Minneapolis’ Orpheum Theatre on April 27. The show, wrapping up Brown’s live performances that began in 2013, starts at $50 per ticket. During the show, the former “Good Eats” host will blend audience participation with spectacular cooking demonstrations. “I will tempt [readers] with a tidbit that the entire second act of the show concerns the great hero of the Industrial steam, and a food that in America would not have existed were it not for the Industrial Revolution…”

“I’m 62 and I’ve always said that the secret to being a good guest at a cocktail party is knowing when to leave — and it may be time for me to leave,” said Brown to People.

Brown’s tenth book, “Food for Thought,” lands in bookstores as the tour begins in February 2025. Between shows, he plans to explore small American towns, looking for genuine experiences away from the spotlight. His decision to tour came after thinking carefully about family time. “Being away from my family for 10 weeks is, ah…. I don’t really want to do that,” Brown shared. His creative partner and wife, Elizabeth Ingram, frequently collaborates with him on various shows.

This grand finale builds on his stage success going back to 2013. Brown combines new demonstrations with fan-favorite segments from his TV shows for a fresh spin on his signature style.

While keeping most show details under wraps, Brown teases using a complex cooking contraption to make a popular American snack during the performance.

The Last Bite tour will hit Tampa on February 19 at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts. Can’t make it to the Tampa show? He’ll also be in Orlando, Sarasota, Jacksonville, Fort Lauderdale, and Melbourne.

