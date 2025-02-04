Busch Gardens Announces 2025 Concerts

.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay has revealed the first 4 concerts that’ll be a part of the Food & Wine Festival and Concert Series this spring. The performances will begin March 7 and run through May 18. Concerts are free with park admission. New this year at Busch Gardens will be concerts on Fridays.

The first 4 Busch Gardens Free Concerts

Flo Rida will take the Busch Gardens stage Saturday, March 25. Flo Rida is best known for his hits “Low,” “Right Round,” “Whistle,” “Wild Ones,” and “Good Feeling.” Low was his first single and stayed at the #1 spot on the charts for 10 weeks back in 2007. Over the past few years, Flo Rida has dipped into the country music world collaborating with artists like Walker Hayes and Jimmie Allen.

On Saturday, March 22, Luis Fonsi plays Busch Gardens. Fonsi had a big night at the Grammy Awards this week. He’s best known for his hit 7 years ago with Justin Bieber “Despacito.”

Country star Mitchell Tenpenny plays Busch Gardens Sunday, April 27. He burst on to the music scene in 2018 with a huge hit “Drunk Me.” He won the ACM Award in 2019 for Best New Male Artist of the Year.

For classic rock fans, Grand Funk Railroad plays Busch Gardens Saturday, May 10. Formed back in 1969, Grand Funk Railroad is best known for their hits “American Band” and “Some Kind of Wonderful.”

The Busch Gardens Food & Wine Festival takes place Fridays through Sundays. If you have annual pass, you can enjoy all the shows for free. If you don’t have one, Busch Gardens is running a deal right now for passes with payments starting at $15.75 per month with no down payment. Expect more concerts to be revealed in the coming weeks.

Hear Geno on the air weekday afternoons. Geno's passions include fat guy food, concerts, sports, travel to Europe and South America. He loves 80s and 90s music, from MTV hairbands to old school freestyle, alternative rock to TRL era jams. Geno's radio career began in his hometown of Portland, Maine. Since then he's been on the air coast to coast from Boston to Las Vegas, Tampa to California.