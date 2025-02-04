Pete’s Bagels Gets Ready to Open St. Pete Drive Thru Location

A hundred-year-old Standard Oil station at 2439 4th St. S. will soon become St. Petersburg’s newest Pete’s Bagels drive-thru spot. The shop expects to open its doors within two months.

Robert Blackmon bought what used to be a messy junkyard – but the building’s story goes way back. With a half-million-dollar fix-up coming, crews need to handle everything from building damage to major wood decay.

“A place the people come to,” said Steven Peterman to I Love the Burg, describing his vision for the new spot.

Working with local history buffs, the Blackmon team and Pete’s Bagels plan to revive this historic building while keeping its 1920s look. Already listed as a city landmark, the place might soon get national historic recognition.

Folks can grab their orders through a window, walking up or driving through. The menu features their famous NY-style lox sandwich, The Original Pete, plus tons of breakfast sandwiches. Their Everything Bagel is packed with flavor, “seeded like crazy.”

Since opening as a small Uptown bakery in 2019, Pete’s has really taken off. Now with shops in Grand Central and Ybor City, they keep expanding. This newest spot brings some fresh breakfast options to south St. Pete.

Staying true to what they believe in, they focus on hiring local people and building real connections in every neighborhood they join. Pete’s Bagels will be hosting a hiring event on Friday, February 7 from 10a-1p. They will be hiring for all positions in the back and front of house. All are welcome to apply!

