St. Petersburg Chef Named James Beard Award Semifinalist, Plans New Restaurant

Chef Lee Wolen earned a spot as a James Beard Foundation’s Outstanding Chef semifinalist while getting ready to launch his newest restaurant at The Vinoy Resort. The James Beard Award one of the highest awards a chef could win, and is often called the “Oscars of the food world.” Compared to a Michelin star, which is an international award/recognition, the James Beard award is limited to the United States. But that doesn’t mean it’s “easier” to win.

Chef Wolen is excited to bring a unique and upscale dining experience to The Vinoy Hotel (501 5th Ave NE).

His new restaurant, Elliott Aster, aims to shake up downtown St. Petersburg’s food scene with high-end steaks and local seafood. “I am truly honored to be opening a restaurant in St. Pete, a place that holds a special place in my heart,” said Wolen to Tampa Bay Times.

This new project brings together Wolen’s skills with the well-known Boka Restaurant Group and The Vinoy Resort. “Elliott Aster will bring a first-of-its-kind dining experience to both our resort and the downtown St. Petersburg community,” said Vanessa Williams to Tampa Bay Times.

The menu will feature a 45-day dry-aged prime bone-in ribeye, homemade King Crab Tagliatelle, and jumbo whole roasted blue prawns. Guests can eat in the main dining room or enjoy drinks on the waterfront patio.

Top design firm Rockwell Group, which has worked with José Andrés and Gordon Ramsay, will design the space. They’ve done impressive work at Jaleo (Disney Springs) and The St. Regis.

Before this project, Wolen worked in some of the best kitchens around the world – from El Bulli in Spain to Eleven Madison Park in New York, including stops at Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons and the Four Seasons Palm Beach.

The final James Beard nominees will be announced April 2, with winners announced June 16 at Chicago’s Lyric Opera during the awards’ 35th-anniversary celebration. Three new categories are being added to the 2025 awards: Best New Bar, Outstanding Professional in Beverage Service, and Outstanding Professional in Cocktail Service.

Jen was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. She's been with Beasley Media Group since 2022.