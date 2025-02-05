5 Tampa Sports Bars With The Big Game Watch Parties

Super Bowl LIX is quickly approaching. The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will be battling for the Lombardi trophy at Caesars Superdome on Sunday, Feb. 9, at 6:30 p.m.. It may not be the matchup we all hoped for, but it is still set to be a historic night. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are 1 win away from being the first team in NFL history to win 3 Super Bowl titles in a row. A few Tampa sports bars are hosting watch parties for the big game! Keep reading to find the best Super Bowl parties in Tampa Bay.

If you want to watch at home, tune into Fox or the game will be available to stream on a few outlets. If you have Hulu TV Live or YouTube TV, you can catch the game there, or stream live on Tubi and Fubo, which is offering a free trial for new subscribers.

Here Are 5 Places Where You Can Watch The Big Game

Ferg’s – St Pete

Ferg’s is always a go-to spot for any big sporting event. With TV’s everywhere, good drink deals, and food, it’s a solid spot for any sports fan. Eagles fans will even have the upper deck reserved for them! (First come, first served). And if you’re watching at home, Ferg’s is still the spot to get your wing platter for your party!

Tampa Joe’s

Tampa Joe’s is a hidden sports bar gem. They’re even hosting an Eagles watch party starting at 3pm. No reservations allowed

The Blind Goat

The Blind Goat is one of the best sports bars in the Tampa area. For the big game, they’ll have $3 drink specials, bucket specials, giveaways, and more!

Riviters

This is one of our favorite sports bars in Tampa, TVs everywhere, great food, and they posted on their social media that they’ll have the big game playing WITH sound!

Sparkman Wharf

In a huge nationwide party, Verizon is kicking off its first Super Bowl Fan Fest February 9th. The Tampa event, featuring NFL legend Derrick Brooks, will turn Sparkman Wharf into a football fan’s dream. The event is free to attend, however you will need tickets to RSVP. Verizon customers can grab free tickets at VerizonFanFest.com while they last. Each ticket holder can bring friends to join the party.

