Busch Gardens Tampa Launches Adults-Only Valentine’s Night Event

This Valentine’s Day, Busch Gardens Tampa is putting on “Love & Adventure,” a special after-hours party just for those 21 and up. The evening features unlimited rides, open bars, and up-close animal encounters.

Guests get the red carpet treatment right away – close-up parking, welcome drinks, and skip-the-line access to popular rides. The evening atmosphere adds something special to favorites like Cheetah Hunt and SkyRide, while staff bring around snacks and sweet treats.

Thrill-seekers can grab spots on the Serengeti Safari, where guides take them straight into animal territory during a half-hour journey across the grounds. Couples can start their date night with the Sunset on the Serengeti tour, only happening on Saturday’s throughout February. The safari will give up-close views of the African animals, including lions, hyenas, hippos, and giraffes. The adventure will wrap up at Treetop Kitchen, where couples can enjoy a romantic dinner with a view and a complimentary cocktail.

For couples wanting some extra romance, the park is even staying open later for the late night love birds from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14 and Saturday, Feb. 15.. You can ride your favorite ride like Montu and Cobra’s Curse under the stars, enjoy some sweet treats, and cocktails. Some tasty items on the menu include Raspberry Mousse Trifle, Chocolate Decadence Cake, Flambéed Flourless Chocolate Cake, and even a Crème Brûlée Action Station where you can watch the chefs torch your perfect dessert to caramelized perfection.

Whether you’re coming with your partner or on your own, Busch Gardens offers a unique spin on date night. The park lights up with sparkly decorations, while wildlife and drinks add an exotic touch to the night. For tickets and more info, click here.

Jen was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. She’s been with Beasley Media Group since 2022. In her spare time, you can find her at Tampa Bay Lightning games, Tampa Bay breweries, or the beach. Catch up on Jen’s content about the highest-rated restaurants/bars in Tampa, things-to-do around the area, and upcoming concerts.