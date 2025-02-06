Celebrate Valentine’s Day in Florida Without Spending Too Much

Getty Images / petrenkod

Valentine’s Day is upon us, and you might think that you have to spend a lot of money to make the day special for the love in your life. But, there are affordable ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day, too. You don’t need to refinance your home to do something big and lovely for that special someone in your life. Some of the most memorable acts of love don’t cost anything at all. So, with that in mind, let’s get into some romantic, affordable ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day this year.

Valentine’s Day Ideas That Won’t Break the Bank

Go to a Free Event

Not all events cost the price of a Super Bowl ticket. Many museums have free or low-cost events that can be fun for adults, not just kids.

The Tampa Museum of Art at 120 West Gasparilla Plaza helps “preserve antiquities, modern and contemporary art, provides visitor experiences, shapes the future and shares this legacy with the public,” per their official website. They have plenty of upcoming events, and while general admission is $25, they have special discounts for seniors and more. For something near Fort Myers, the Edison and Ford Winter Estates at 2350 McGregor Blvd. features a museum, botanical garden, laboratory, and homes of Thomas Edison & Henry Ford. Admission is $28 for a self-guided tour, but they also have discounts for different ages and more.

Take a Stroll in a Romantic Spot

Taking a stroll down a beautiful area of the state is a romantic way to spend some time with your love. You two can talk, take in the views and get some low-impact exercise in, too. What’s great about sunny Florida is that the state offers plenty of beautiful beaches for romantic walks, picnics and more. The Sunshine State is really blessed to have so many public, free beaches to enjoy.

Do a DIY Wine Tasting

The romantic folks over at Brides suggest doing your own wine tasting. “Wine-tasting classes can be costly, but all you need are a few different varietals to do your own at home,” they explain. “Swirl and sip your way to finding your next favorite date-night bottle.”

Watch a Favorite Movie at Home

Going out to dinner and seeing a popular movie can be costly, so why not recreate the magic at home? You can cook dinner for your sweetie at home and watch a favorite movie together. It’s a thoughtful way to celebrate each other. “Set up a candlelit dinner at home and watch a romantic movie on whatever streaming service you already have,” notes Ramsey Solutions. “While everyone else is scrambling to find a reservation and a babysitter, you can relax at home.”

Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.