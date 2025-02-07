Parrish Farm Now Offering Baby Goat Cuddle Sessions

Looking to snuggle with baby goats? Serenity Oaks Homestead in Parrish, Florida, now lets visitors spend time with baby Nigerian Dwarf goats every weekend. You’ll find the farm at 15802 Golf Course Road, but sessions book up quickly.

“Just holding something soft and cuddly can help lower your blood pressure, give a sense of wellbeing,” said Sara Evancho to Bay News 9.

The idea came when an elderly farming couple mentioned how new life brought them joy. What began as a small thought quickly blossomed. “And it kind of just took off from there. I was like, ‘Nobody’s gonna come to this.’ And we’ve been full almost every weekend. It’s been a godsend.”

Starting in 2015, this modest farm expanded from just 10 chickens into a haven for various animals. Today you’ll spot ducks paddling around, turkeys showing off, cows munching grass, horses roaming freely, and tiny donkeys playing. Visitors can see everything during weekly tours.

As the farm’s owner and a vet tech since 2004, Evancho keeps everything running smoothly. Their pride and joy? Fresh A2 raw goat milk, tested monthly by independent labs for safety.

Farm-fresh eggs go directly from their chickens to customers. They take quality seriously – sending milk samples monthly for testing to ensure perfection.

Research shows spending time with animals reduces stress. Based on how quickly these weekend cuddle sessions fill up, plenty of people seem to agree. Newcomers shouldn’t worry about handling the baby goats. As Evancho says, “You won’t hurt them” – reassuring words for those nervous about holding such small animals.

