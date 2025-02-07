Record Store Day 2025: Classic Rock/Pop Titles to Check Out
Record Store Day 2025 is on April 12. For fans looking forward to hitting up their local record stores, the list of titles has been out for a while now, with additional titles added after the list was released.
As in recent years, releases are broken up into three different categories:
–RSD Exclusive: These titles are physically released only at indie record stores.
–RSD First: These titles are found first at indie record stores. However, they may be released to other retailers or websites at some point in the future
–RSD Limited Run/Regional Focus: These titles are either regionally based and sold at specific stores or are press runs 1000 and under, which means they may be harder to find at record stores around the country.
Without further ado, here is a list of titles we think you might want to add to your shopping list. The full titles list can be found at RecordStoreDay.com where you’ll also be able to find a list of participating stores.
|Title
|Format
|Release Type
|Quantity
|The B-52’s
|The B-52’s
|LP Picture Disc
|RSD Exclusive
|3500
|David Bowie
|Ready, Set, Go! (Live, Riverside Studios ’03)
|2LP
|RSD Exclusive
|6400
|David Bowie
|Ready, Set, Go! (Live, Riverside Studios ’03)
|CD
|RSD Exclusive
|3000
|Elvis Costello
|Kings of America Live At The Royal Albert Hll
|2LP
|RSD Exclusive
|2000
|The Cure
|The Head on the Door
|LP Picture Disc
|RSD Exclusive
|8250
|Dokken
|Beast From the East (Live)
|2LP
|RSD Exclusive
|1500
|The Doors
|Strange Days 1967 – A Work in Progress
|LP
|RSD Exclusive
|7500
|Duran Duran
|Danse Macabre De Luxe (Bonus Tracks)
|LP
|RSD Exclusive
|2700
|Neil Finn
|Sessions At West 54th Street
|2LP
|RSD Exclusive
|2000
|Fleetwood Mac
|Fleetwood Mac
|LP Picture Disc
|RSD Exclusive
|6475
|Peter Gabriel
|OVO
|2LP
|RSD First
|3000
|Jerry Garcia Band
|Don’t Let Go: Orpheum Theatre, San Francisco – May 21, 1976
|4LP
|RSD First
|4000
|David Gilmour
|Between Two Points
|12″ Vinyl
|RSD Exclusive
|4000
|Grateful Dead
|On a Back Porch Vol 1
|LP
|RSD Exclusive
|400
|Grateful Dead
|Beacon Theatre – New York, NY – 6/14/76
|5LP
|RSD Exclusive
|5500
|George Harrison /Beck
|Be Here Now (RSD Song of the Year)
|12″ single
|RSD Exclusive
|3000
|George Harrison
|All Things Must Pass
|3LP
|RSD Exclusive
|2300
|Elton John
|Live from the Rainbow Theatre with Ray Cooper
|2LP
|RSD First
|5000
|Judas Priest
|Live in Atlanta ’82
|2LP
|RSD Exclusive
|6400
|The Killers & Bruce Springsteen
|Encore at the Garden
|12″ Vinyl
|RSD First
|5000
|Geddy Lee
|The Lost Demos
|12″ Single
|RSD Exclusive
|3500
|John & Yoko/Plastic Ono Band
|Power to the People – Live at the One-to-One Concert – -New York City, 1972
|EP
|RSD Exclusive
|3000
|Joni Mitchell
|Live 1976
|3LP
|RSD Exclusive
|3600
|Motley Crue
|Smokin’ in the Boys Room/Home Sweet Home
|Picture Single
|RSD Exclusive
|2500
|Motorhead
|The Lost Tapes, Vol. 6 (Live in Berlin 1992)
|2LP
|RSD Exclusive
|Unknown
|Prince & The New Power Generation
|Live at Glam Slam
|3LP
|RSD Exclusive
|4000
|Queen
|De Lane Lea Demos
|12″ Vinyl
|RSD Exclusive
|5000
|Ramones
|Loco Live
|2LP
|RSD Exclusive
|6000
|Lou Reed
|Metal Machine Music
|2LP
|RSD Exclusive
|2500
|The Replacements
|Tim
|2LP
|RSD Exclusive
|6000
|Keith Richards & The X-Pensive Winos
|Live 3.10.22
|12″ Vinyl
|RSD Exclusive
|1300
|The Rolling Stones
|Out Of Our Heads (US)
|LP Picture Disc
|RSD First
|6500
|Todd Rundgren
|Initiation
|2LP
|RSD Exclusive
|3500
|Todd Rundgren
|The Arena Tour Live
|2LP
|RSD First
|1000
|Sly & The Family Stone
|The First Family: Live at Winchester Cathedral 1967
|LP
|RSD First
|3250
|Soul Asylum
|After The Flood: Live From The Grand Forks Prom – June 28, 1997
|2LP
|RSD Exclusive
|3500
|Starship
|We Built This City (Picture Disc)
|12″ Picture Disc
|RSD Exclusive
|5000
|Dave Stewart
|Stewart Sings Dylan
|LP
|RSD First
|1100
|Sting
|Sting 3.0 Live
|2LP
|RSD First
|3000
|Sweet
|Desolation Boulevard – 50th Anniversary (Live & Demos)
|LP
|RSD Exclusive
|1900
|T. Rex
|Bolan B-Sides
|2LP
|RSD First
|1200
|Talking Heads
|Live on Tour
|2LP
|RSD Exclusive
|8000
|Tesla
|Real 2 Reel Vol. 2
|LP
|RSD Exclusive
|2000
|Thin Lizzy
|Jailbreak (Alternate Version)
|LP
|RSD Exclusive
|6000
|Passengers (U2 & Brian Eno)
|Original Soundtracks (30th Anniversary Edition)
|2LP
|RSD First
|3500
|Wang Chung
|Everybody Have Fun Tonight
|10″ Vinyl
|RSD Exclusive
|1500
|War
|Why Can’t We Be Friends (50th Anniversary Collector’s Edition)
|3LP
|RSD Exclusive
|2200
|Roger Waters
|The Dark Side of the Moon Redux (Live)
|LP
|RSD First
|2000
|Ronnie Wood
|Live at Electric Ladyland
|LP
|RSD Exclusive
|1800
|Yes
|Live at the Rainbow – London, England 12/16/1972
|3LP
|RSD Exclusive
|3500
|Warren Zevon
|Piano Fighter – The Giant Years
|4LP
|RSD Exclusive
|2250