Temple Terrace Plans $5M Riverside Park Expansion, Set for 2026 Construction

At a packed community meeting last month, Temple Terrace showed off plans to turn three riverfront properties into a big 9-acre public space. The $4-5 million project will create one large park along the Hillsborough River.

Parks director Karl Langefeld shared his plan to combine Riverside Park with nearby empty land and Springdale Pond.

“When this project was first discussed, they said we want you to turn this vacant piece of property that’s been vacant forever into a park,” Karl Langefeld said to the Tampa Beacon. “I went back to them and said, ‘Well, directly adjacent to it is the current Riverside Park, and directly across the street is the Springdale Pond property. Why don’t we take all three of these parcels and turn them into one cohesive park. So everything — the sidewalks, the boardwalk, the lights, everything — looks the same?”

The design includes several water features: a solid fishing pier, kayak launch area, open lawn with covered pavilion, tall 20-foot viewing deck, scenic walkway, and connecting bridge. With initial plans now one-third done, work should begin once permits are approved. The city plans to start taking contractor bids either late next year or in early 2026. The project includes some new parking spots and safety improvements. Residents can share their thoughts through an online survey until February 7.

Project manager Laura Duplain made it clear the space will remain casual, not meant for large events. This affects how they plan parking and where they put restrooms throughout the park.

The city promised careful handling of trees, keeping healthy ones while taking out weak or sick ones to protect the tree cover. New signs and walking paths will greet visitors. The layout connects easily to downtown, making green space easy to reach for people living nearby.

Before construction starts, environmental studies must be finished. The wetland site needs extra approval from various agencies. During last month’s meeting, bathroom locations sparked discussion. Officials are still listening to public feedback as plans move forward.

By connecting these properties, Temple Terrace will create a bigger riverside getaway. Well-planned paths will lead visitors through this natural space. For latest updates on the project, click here.

