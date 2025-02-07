Under-the-Radar Florida Town Ranked One of the ‘Most Charming’

Getty Images / tobiasfrei

There’s something inherently charming about a small town, and that’s true of small towns in the state and across the country. While the big city has its appeal, a small town offers a getaway to not only a beautiful, less hectic place but also a simpler time. Now, one Florida small town has been named one of the “most charming” in America.

‘Most Charming’ Florida Small Town

So, what exactly is a small town? According to the American Public Power Association, “The Census defines small towns as incorporated areas with 5,000 residents or fewer, and big cities as having populations of 50,000 or more.” What’s interesting is that a Gallup poll conducted in 2020 discovered that about half of respondents would rather live in a small town or rural area, which was 9% higher than this preference in comparison to 2018.

With small towns all the rage, HGTV has put together a tally of the most charming small towns in the U.S. What I personally like about this feature is that they didn’t go with the usual small towns that pop up in these stories. As someone who has written about small towns and travel a bunch, I’m used to seeing the same towns featured when it comes to charming small towns, and this collection of towns is really unique. You can tell they made an effort to highlight towns that don’t often get attention, and that’s a beautiful thing.

In the feature, HGTV notes that, “Whether it’s the simplicity, the character or the people, they are a quintessential part of American life.” They also note that they found “hidden gems” in each state, and “towns with quaint shops and restaurants, fascinating histories, fun experiences and natural beauty.”

For Florida, writer Lynn Coulter picks Crystal River, located on Florida’s Nature Coast, as one of the most charming small towns in the country. Coulter points out the area’s opportunity to do “boating, diving, fishing and eco-touring. Plus, this town is super unique, because it’s “the only place in the United States where people are allowed to swim with manatees when accompanied by trained guides. How cool is it that you can’t swim with manatees anywhere else? So, it’s great to see this city getting recognized as one of the best and most charming small towns in the country.

Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.