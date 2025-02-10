Disney-Like Lantern Festival Coming To Dade City

Picture hundreds of glowing lanterns lighting up the night sky over Dade City. “And at last I see the light!” Ever wanted to live out the dreams of Rapunzel in the Disney movie Tangled? Well you’ll have your chance to live your princess dreams at the Siagon Night Market Floating Lantern Festival in Dade city on March 15 & 16. It’s not an actual Disney event, but whenever I hear about a lantern festival, my mind immediately thinks of the Disney classic.

The fun starts at noon and goes until 10 p.m. each day. The big moment comes at 8 p.m. when everyone releases lanterns into the night sky. You can buy tickets ranging from $6 to $22.50 online ahead of time.

Once everything wraps up, cleanup teams will pick up any fallen lanterns from the area. The lanterns are made with eco-friendly materials that decompose naturally, keeping local wildlife safe and helping protect the environment.

People can enjoy real dishes as food vendors serve up favorites from all over Southeast Asia. In between eating, folks of all ages can play games or enjoy rides spread across the grounds.

Safety is top priority – staff members will show everyone how to handle the lanterns properly. Kids need to stay with their parents during the nighttime release.

With people coming from all around Tampa Bay, this festival looks to bring communities together while brightening up the Florida night. Get more info here.

Jen was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. She’s been with Beasley Media Group since 2022. In her spare time, you can find her at Tampa Bay Lightning games, Tampa Bay breweries, or the beach. Catch up on Jen’s content about the highest-rated restaurants/bars in Tampa, things-to-do around the area, and upcoming concerts.