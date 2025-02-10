Rob Lowe Says Michael Jackson Once Asked About His Chin Because He Wanted The Look

(Left) - Rob Lowe attends the Stella McCartney Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 30, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images) ... (Right) Singer Michael Jackson testifies during the morning session of his civil trial in Santa Maria Superior Court on December 4, 2002 in Santa Maria, California. The artist is being sued for $21 million by his longtime promoter for backing out of two concerts. (Photo by Jim Ruyman-Pool/Getty Images)

During Jimmy Kimmel’s post-Super Bowl show, Rob Lowe revealed a strange moment when Michael Jackson asked him about his chin. Between stories about his current work and memories from his past, Lowe kept the audience hooked.

During his talk with Kimmel, Lowe talked about possibly making a “St. Elmo’s Fire” sequel with his old friend Demi Moore. The two first clicked on screen in the 1985 original, then teamed up again in “About Last Night” the following year.

The talk turned when Kimmel brought up Lowe’s first paid acting gig – a Coca-Cola commercial that ran during the 1977 Super Bowl. They also discussed Lowe’s choice of NFL hat at the NFC Championship.

He then went into a bit of an off-story about Michael Jackson requesting information on his chin. “I was approached by a plastic surgeon and he said he was Michael’s surgeon,” revealed Lowe. “He told me that Michael requested my chin.” SAY WHAT?! “It turns out for a brief shining moment in the 80s, it was the most requested chin,” alleged Lowe.

Just starting his new role as host of “The Floor,” which began right after the Super Bowl, Lowe opened up about moving into game show hosting. After 40 years in movies, Moore’s work in “The Substance” got her first Academy Award and BAFTA nominations – a big moment in her long career.

Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!