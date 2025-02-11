Tampa’s River O’Green Festival Returns March 15 With New Activities

On March 15, 2025, the Hillsborough River will turn bright green during the River O’Green Festival at Curtis Hixon Park. The event runs from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

The City of Tampa and Downtown Partnership have teamed up to add new features to the 2025 celebration. People can explore an art walk near Four Green Fields pub, try their hand at cabbage tossing, or compete in the new Lucky Charms eating contest.

That’s So Tampa quotes Mayor Jane Castor about previous years event “Seeing our Hillsborough River turn emerald green in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day is a great reminder of the excitement and fun that Tampa has to offer, I know how much I look forward to this annual tradition and the opportunity it brings to come together and celebrate all that makes our city great.”

Paddy O’Furniture will play live music, while kids from Finnegan Irish Dance Academy perform traditional dances. People can enjoy food from food trucks or grab drinks from local vendors. The day wraps up with dogs showing off their costumes in a fun competition.

The event, which started under former Mayor Bob Buckhorn in 2012, keeps getting bigger. Last year brought thousands of people to downtown Tampa.

You can park at the William F. Poe Parking Garage right by the park. People are welcome to drop by anytime during the seven-hour celebration.

Kingscote Chemicals provides the Bright Dyes powder that turns the river green. Crews mix the powder with water before putting it in the river. The dye is safe and meets EPA rules, the same ones used to check drinking water. It dissolves naturally without hurting fish or plants and hasn’t caused any problems over the years.

Jen was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. She’s been with Beasley Media Group since 2022. In her spare time, you can find her at Tampa Bay Lightning games, Tampa Bay breweries, or the beach. Catch up on Jen’s content about the highest-rated restaurants/bars in Tampa, things-to-do around the area, and upcoming concerts.