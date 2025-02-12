Paul McCartney: Setlist from Surprise NYC Club Show
Paul McCartney stunned fans yesterday (Feb. 11) when he announced a surprise show at New York City’s Bowery Ballroom, which has a capacity of 575 people.
Multiple outlets — including Variety, the Associated Press, and Billboard — reported on the show, with Billboard reporting that tickets were only $50 and were only available for purchase in-person at the venue’s box office with a one-ticket-per-person limit. Even with those rules, the show sold out in about 30 minutes.
Sir Paul played a 22-song set that spanned his entire career. Included in the setlist was “Now and Then,” the final Beatles single which recently won the Grammy Awards for Best Rock Performance. Macca brought his usual banter to the intimate club show. A notable banter moment happened just before McCartney and his band played the Wings song “Mrs. Vanderbilt.” The icon recalled performing the song before 350,000 people in Kyiv, Ukraine in 2008. He noted how happy and enthusiastic the crowd was and poignantly noted, “Hopefully it will be like that again soon.”
McCartney is playing another show at the Bowery tonight (Feb.12). As expected, tickets sold out immediately. The setlist from last night’s show is below.
Paul McCartney – 2/11/2025 – Bowery Ballroom (New York City) – Setlist
A Hard Day’s Night
Letting Go
Got to Get You Into My Life
Let Me Roll It
My Valentine
Nineteen Hundred and Eighty-Five
Maybe I’m Amazed
I’ve Just Seen a Face
From Me to You
Mrs. Vandebilt
Blackbird
Com On to Me
Jet
Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da
Get Back
Now and Then
Lady Madonna
Let It Be
Hey Jude
Encore
Golden Slumbers
Carry That Weight
The End