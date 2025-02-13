Buc-ee’s Files Plans for Fifth Florida Location: Here’s Where

Road trips in the Sunshine State won’t be complete without a stop for beaver nuggets or BBQ sandwiches. A huge Buc-ee’s travel center is coming to Southwest Florida as the chain’s fifth Florida location. On February 5, developers submitted plans for a massive 75,000-square-foot destination packed with everything road trippers need.

We told you about the 4th (and most biggest) Buc-ee’s location opening in Ocala, which would be the closest Tampa location. The newest location is coming to Leon County, which is a perfect location – right north of Interstate 10 where Park Place PUD meets Capital Circle NW. The plans show an impressive layout with 120 gas pumps across the property, room for 800 cars, space for 11 buses, and 24 charging spots for electric vehicles.

This new site adds to Buc-ee’s growing Florida presence, with locations already bustling in St. Augustine and Daytona Beach. The Treasure Coast is getting ready for another monster location – an 80,000-square-foot store with 120 pumps and parking for 720 vehicles.

The state is helping make it happen. Transportation officials secured $4 million to create a new I-75 interchange in Marion County, where another store is planned.

These stores will bring plenty of jobs to Florida. Around 1,500 new employees will join the Buc-ee’s family, adding to their existing team.

The Treasure Coast location will feature a huge 100-foot sign visible from the northwest. St. Lucie County officials still need to give their final approval.

Arch Aplin III started this Texas success story with one store back in 1982. Now his business has grown across the South, becoming a popular stop for travelers.

These are way more than just gas stations. Visitors can grab Texas brisket sandwiches or snack on their famous “Beaver Nuggets,” those sweet caramel-coated treats. You’ll find everything from beef jerky to branded shirts, hats, and mugs on the shelves.

The timeline for building the Leon County location is still waiting on approval for permits.

Jen was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. She’s been with Beasley Media Group since 2022. In her spare time, you can find her at Tampa Bay Lightning games, Tampa Bay breweries, or the beach. Catch up on Jen’s content about the highest-rated restaurants/bars in Tampa, things-to-do around the area, and upcoming concerts.