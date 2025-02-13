MoonPie has Renamed Florida to ‘MoonPieTown’ Because Why Not?

MoonPie has declared Florida to now be "MoonPieTown".

The MoonPie snack brand has taken a bold, marshmallow-filled leap into the world of territorial rebranding by renaming the state of Florida to “MoonPieTown.” This sugary stunt, announced on February 12, 2025, has taken the internet by storm, proving that MoonPie isn’t just about snacks—it’s about state-sized ambitions.

MoonPie declared, “The territory formerly known as Florida will now be called MoonPieTown,” effective immediately. This proclamation was accompanied by a wave of online enthusiasm, with over 32,000 shares and countless memes celebrating the new identity. Floridians (or should we say MoonPietonians?) embraced the change with humor, with some joking about needing new license plates and others fantasizing about “vacationing in MoonPie’s rolling hills”—despite Florida being famously flat.

While MoonPie hasn’t officially explained why it targeted Florida for this marshmallowy makeover, it’s hard not to see the parallels. Both are Southern icons: one a state known for its beaches and oranges, the other a snack beloved across the South and beyond. Perhaps MoonPie saw Florida as the perfect canvas for its sugary vision—a place where sunshine meets snack cakes.

The internet responded with characteristic hilarity. Social media users praised MoonPie’s audacity, calling it “the most delicious rebranding in history.” Others suggested that neighboring states should follow suit, proposing names like “RC Cola Carolina” or “Little Debbie Georgia.” MoonPie’s eccentric Twitter account fueled the fun, posting quips like, “Florida was great, but MoonPieTown? That’s out of this world”

MoonPie’s move comes amidst a broader trend of whimsical renaming. Tech giants recently rebranded the Gulf of Mexico as the “Gulf of America,” while Illinois floated plans to rename Lake Michigan to “Lake Illinois.” MoonPie’s entry into this trend feels both absurd and oddly fitting—after all, who wouldn’t want their state named after a dessert?

MoonPie’s rebranding stunt cements its reputation as not just a snack but a cultural icon with a sense of humor. From its origins as a coal miner’s lunchbox treat in 1917 to its modern-day internet fame, MoonPie continues to innovate in ways that are equal parts nostalgic and absurdly delightful

So, grab an RC Cola and toast to MoonPieTown—because in a world this sweetly absurd, anything is possible.

