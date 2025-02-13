Tampa Bay Lightning One of Most Represented Teams in 4 Nations Faceoff Tournament

Lightning fans will have a lot to cheer for during the Four Nations Faceoff Tournament currently taking place. Instead of the usual All-Star Break, the NHL decided to return the best-on-best competition. This 2025 tournament will set the table for next year’s Olympics and a regular rotation of World Cups two years later.

Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper has been named the head coach of Team Canada for both the 4 Nations Faceoff, which begins today in Montreal, and the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy. Cooper, who missed the chance to coach at the Beijing Olympics due to the NHL’s rescheduling, embraces this new opportunity with gratitude.

“Jon is a world-class person, coach, and leader, and his impressive resume and success in the NHL make him the perfect person to lead Team Canada over the next two years,” Doug Armstrong told ESPN.

Balancing his role with the Lightning, Cooper has been actively preparing Team Canada’s roster, focusing on communication and strategic player combinations. While fans may hope to see superstar duos like Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon together, Cooper’s priority is optimizing team chemistry for success. His experience with international coaching dates back to the 2017 World Championship, a memory he keeps close with a Team Canada jersey from the event.

Cooper, a two-time Stanley Cup champion and the NHL’s longest-tenured coach, is widely respected in the league. A recent player poll by The Athletic named him the coach NHL players would most want to play for, with Lightning forward Brandon Hagel among those expressing strong support.

The tournament will also feature five Tampa Bay Lightning players: Brayden Point, Anthony Cirelli, and Brandon Hagel, who will compete for Team Canada alongside Lightning GM Julien BriseBois. Victor Hedman will represent Team Sweden, while Jake Guentzel will play for Team USA.

This is a short event (just five game days). Fans can watch tournament games on TNT and ESPN+, with streaming available on Sling and MAX and Hulu.

