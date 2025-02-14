Paul McCartney Performing Third NYC Club Show
Paul McCartney clearly loves performing small club shows and is performing a third show tonight (Feb. 14) at New York City’s Bowery Ballroom.
As previously reported, the first show took place on Tuesday (Feb. 11), and the second show was on Wednesday (Feb. 12). (A full setlist from the second show is below.)
These special club shows were announced on Sir Paul’s social media. Tickets for these shows were only $50 and were only available for purchase in-person at the Bowery Ballroom’s box office with a one-ticket-per-person limit. Since the Bowery Ballroom has a capacity of just 575 people, these shows offered fans an incredible opportunity to see Macca in a very intimate setting.
While the first show featured a 22-song setlist, the second night had a 23-song setlist. While both setlists featured some of the same songs, the second show’s setlist featured some different songs, including “Can’t Buy Me Love,” “Flaming Pie,” “Getting Better,” “Let ‘Em In,” “Every Night,” “Love Me Do,” and “Drive My Car.”
McCartney is in New York for other reasons besides these three club shows; the music icon is slated to perform on Saturday Night Live‘s 50th anniversary special airing on Feb. 16. Other performers confirmed for the special include Miley Cyrus, Brittany Howard, Paul Simon, Lil Wayne, Sabrina Carpenter, and The Roots.
Paul McCartney – 2/11/2025 – Bowery Ballroom (New York City) – Setlist
Can’t Buy Me Love
Flaming Pie
Got to Get You Into My Life
Let Me Roll It
Getting Better
Let ‘Em In
My Valentine
Nineteen Hundred and Eighty-Five
Every Night
I’ve Just Seen a Face
Love Me Do
Blackbird
Come On to Me
Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da
Drive My Car
Get Back
Now and Then
Lady Madonna
Let It Be
Hey Jude
Encore
Golden Slumbers
Carry That Weight
The End