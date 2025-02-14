Paul McCartney Performing Third NYC Club Show

Paul McCartney clearly loves performing small club shows and is performing a third show tonight (Feb. 14) at New York City’s Bowery Ballroom.



As previously reported, the first show took place on Tuesday (Feb. 11), and the second show was on Wednesday (Feb. 12). (A full setlist from the second show is below.)



These special club shows were announced on Sir Paul’s social media. Tickets for these shows were only $50 and were only available for purchase in-person at the Bowery Ballroom’s box office with a one-ticket-per-person limit. Since the Bowery Ballroom has a capacity of just 575 people, these shows offered fans an incredible opportunity to see Macca in a very intimate setting.



While the first show featured a 22-song setlist, the second night had a 23-song setlist. While both setlists featured some of the same songs, the second show’s setlist featured some different songs, including “Can’t Buy Me Love,” “Flaming Pie,” “Getting Better,” “Let ‘Em In,” “Every Night,” “Love Me Do,” and “Drive My Car.”



McCartney is in New York for other reasons besides these three club shows; the music icon is slated to perform on Saturday Night Live‘s 50th anniversary special airing on Feb. 16. Other performers confirmed for the special include Miley Cyrus, Brittany Howard, Paul Simon, Lil Wayne, Sabrina Carpenter, and The Roots.

Paul McCartney – 2/11/2025 – Bowery Ballroom (New York City) – Setlist

Can’t Buy Me Love

Flaming Pie

Got to Get You Into My Life

Let Me Roll It

Getting Better

Let ‘Em In

My Valentine

Nineteen Hundred and Eighty-Five

Every Night

I’ve Just Seen a Face

Love Me Do

Blackbird

Come On to Me

Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da

Drive My Car

Get Back

Now and Then

Lady Madonna

Let It Be

Hey Jude

Encore

Golden Slumbers

Carry That Weight

The End





