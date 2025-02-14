Wicked Star Teams Up with Florida Orchestra for Shows in May 2025

Star performer Cynthia Erivo, who’s picked up Grammy, Emmy, and Tony awards, is set to join The Florida Orchestra for two Tampa Bay shows in early May 2025. “Her appearance, joined by The Florida Orchestra, promises an evening of unparalleled artistry as she gives voice to music made famous by the greatest female singers of all time,” Andrew Harlan of I Love the Burg shared.

Fans can catch the performances at St. Petersburg’s Mahaffey Theater and Clearwater’s Ruth Eckerd Hall. Orchestra Music Director Michael Francis will lead a lineup packed with beloved songs originally made famous by trailblazing female singers.

Orchestra subscribers and big donors get early access to tickets February 19 at 10 a.m. Regular tickets go on sale February 25 at 10 a.m. Fans can grab seats through the orchestra’s website, phone line, and downtown St. Petersburg Ticket Center.

Erivo shot to fame on Broadway as Celie in The Color Purple, snagging both Tony and Grammy honors. Her work has landed her three Oscar nominations. She’s now stepping into the role of Elphaba in the upcoming movie version of Wicked.

This team-up fits the orchestra’s history of bringing in big-name stars. Both venues are local treasures, having hosted countless shows across all types of music.

By blending classical pieces with contemporary artists, the orchestra keeps pushing the envelope. These special shows are another way they’re bringing top-notch entertainment to Tampa Bay audiences

Jen was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. She’s been with Beasley Media Group since 2022. In her spare time, you can find her at Tampa Bay Lightning games, Tampa Bay breweries, or the beach. Catch up on Jen’s content about the highest-rated restaurants/bars in Tampa, things-to-do around the area, and upcoming concerts.