Florida Garden Named a Must-See by Reader’s Digest

Getty Images / bpperry

Whether you love visiting gardens in the spring, summer, fall or winter, the lovely terrain of Florida has plenty of beautiful gardens to get your fix. There’s just nothing like the smell and views at a celebrated garden. Whether it’s the beginning of spring and buds are just blossoming or the end of fall when the colors are changing, a trip to a beautiful garden is just a great way to spend the day or evening. What’s really cool is that one Florida garden has been named one of the most beautiful in the U.S., so you don’t have to travel far to enjoy this special spot.

One of the Country’s Best Gardens is in Florida

I personally love visiting different gardens, because each one has its own unique vibe. Aside from enjoying gardens simply for their beauty, in a time when everyone has a camera on their phone, gardens can make for great photo shoots. I’ve certainly gone to some gardens and turned those visits into a photo shoot, and there’s nothing wrong with that.

The travel experts at Reader’s Digest have put together a tally of the best gardens in America. “If you’re looking to escape the house and take a day trip or domestic vacation this summer, look no further than America’s vibrant collection of botanical gardens and landscaped estates,” they note in the feature. So, they trekked across the country to find the best gardens that America has to offer. Thankfully, this state made the cut.

As for which garden in Florida is in the feature, it’s the Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden in Coral Gables. “Whether you prefer narrated tram tours of the native plants or a slow stroll through the butterfly garden, Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden has a leisurely activity for you,” Reader’s Digest notes. It’s true that part of what makes this garden special is that it offers so much in terms of variety.

What else is cool about this garden is that in 1984, it became a member of the Center for Plant Conservation, a consortium of botanic gardens involved in preservation of endangered U.S. flora. “Since Hurricane Andrew in 1992, Fairchild plant collecting efforts have intensified dramatically, as scientists sought not only to restore the Garden’s collections, but also to identify and save endangered plants throughout the tropics,” the garden’s website notes.

Just for kicks, let’s look outside of the U.S. According to Expatliving.net, one of the best gardens in the world is The Gardens by the Bay in Singapore, which has the most Instagram photos of any other garden. They even call it the “most hash-tagged garden on the planet,” with more than 50 million visitors going to that garden since it first opened. This garden also offers “waterfront gardens, the iconic Supertrees, the largest glass greenhouse in the world and – until Jewel Changi Airport came along – the world’s largest indoor waterfall.”

Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.