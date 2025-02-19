Food Program Feeds 600 Students Weekly, Plans To Expand into Pinellas County

Every week, a local food assistance program fills 600 bags with food for students at eight area schools, including Folsom Elementary and Lewis Elementary.

The Food Packs For Kids program, operated by Mind Over Matter, received a $15,000 grant from the Nursey Foundation. Volunteers pack bags with meals, snacks, fresh fruit, beverages, and water – essential items for kids who might not have enough food during weekends and school breaks.

Co-founder Jennifer James stepped in to get things running again in August 2024. They hope to add 500 more weekly bags by mid-2025.

News coverage brought an outpouring of support, bringing new volunteers and donations. This extra help made it possible to start an after-school program while keeping their food distribution going strong.

Local church groups and community members work together to keep it going. Their ongoing support ensures the weekly food packs reach the kids who need them most.

When students help distribute the packs, they get more than just exercise. They develop collaboration skills and learn about community service while helping others.

As they look to expand to more schools next year, the program needs delivery help. Finding dependable drivers is their biggest challenge right now.

Megan McLemore created the program after experiencing food insecurity herself. Her struggles inspired her to help families going through similar challenges.

“We started with like 20 something kids at my kid’s elementary school, and that started in August of 2024. Now we’re at 500 bags every week,” Mclemore said to Spectrum News.

This organization is separate from another Minds Over Matter group. That organization, founded in 2014, focuses on mental health education.

