Brian Laundrie’s Parents Speak Up About Netflix’s ‘American Murder: Gabby Petito’ Docuseries’ ‘Inaccuracies’

Netflix released a docuseries, American Murder: Gabby Petito, about the murder of aspiring travel vlogger Gabby Petito. The docuseries revealed Brian Laundrie, Petito’s fiancé, as the killer and how he tried to establish an alibi by using her credit card and sending messages back and forth between his phone and Petito’s.

The series also revealed a possible motive in an interview with Petito’s ex-boyfriend, who revealed that Petito was planning to leave Laundrie. The show also shone a spotlight on Laundrie’s mother, Roberta, who wrote him a letter about how she would be there to help her son “dispose of a body” and that she would “show up with a shovel and garbage bags.”

Now, Roberta and her husband Christopher are calling out the docuseries for its “inaccuracies.”

American Murder: Gabby Petito’s Alleged Inaccuracies

Roberta and Christopher Laundrie’s lawyer Steven Bertolino told The U.S. Sun, “One perspective depicted as the ‘truth’ as seen through their lens. Each side believes their perspective is correct. Hard to see through the lens of the other with all the noise and distrust.”

Though he clarified that “there were no contradictions” by his clients. He added, “The documentary contained many inaccuracies, incorrect juxtapositions of timelines, and misstatements and omissions of fact – perhaps deliberate in capturing their ‘truth,’ perhaps due to simple error.”

Bertolino also said, “We all know Brian took Gabby’s life and Brian then took his own as well,” and called for letting both Gabby and Brian’s parents to “mourn them in peace.”

The Laundries’ lawyer, however, did not specifically mention what he felt were the inaccuracies in the docuseries.

Filmmakers Reached Out to the Laundries Before Making the Docuseries

As reported by Us Weekly, filmmakers Julia Willoughby Nason and Michael Gasparro shared they reached out to Roberta and Christopher Laundrie. Nason said, “We did reach out to his family. It’s hard to open up about this [topic] for that side of the family. So we made best efforts to reach out to them.” Gasparo added. “We reached out to the family, to their lawyer and to Brian’s sister. But we respected the fact that they didn’t want to participate and that’s it.”

Nason also said that in all their documentaries, they “try to go for the source and the people closest to either the victims who are not alive or the people themselves who have experienced this.” She credited Gabby Petito’s parents as their source in telling her story and that they were the “key to uncover really what was going on.” She also added that her parents “had access to her personal archive of video and artwork” and that they were able to “bring her to life through her own perspective.”

American Murder: Gabby Petito is available to stream via Netflix.