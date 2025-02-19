Live Nation Scraps Popular Lawn Passes For New Offerings

This is a big bummer for avid concert goers. One of the most affordable ways to see multiple shows was through the Live Nation Lawn Pass. The program let music fans see unlimited shows at 25 outdoor venues nationwide for $239 including concerts at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre.. With a lot of great shows coming to Tampa this summer like Billy Idol, Dierks Bentley, Avril Lavigne, this is bad news for a lot of music and concert lovers.

The company shared this news on social media, suggesting new concert packages would be coming. Each pass included Fast Lane entry and free parking at events.

Music fans got an amazing deal. At just $9.56 per show, pass holders filled their summers with live music. But rules were firm – no passing tickets between friends, and some major events weren’t included.

This change comes as the company deals with legal issues. The U.S. Justice Department’s antitrust lawsuit puts pressure on their business model. However, it will be months before we see any updates on that legal battle.

At a time when fans are constantly complaining about the concert ticket system. The most recent occurrence being Beyonce’s latest ticket drop for her Cowboy Carter Tour. Fans waited in queue for HOURS to leave empty handed or find options where the service fee was almost as expensive as the ticket.

Live Nation hasn’t explained why they ended the program. Instead, they’re promoting their transparent pricing system, which they claim makes buying tickets easier for everyone.

Upset fans took to social media to complain. Many worried they wouldn’t be able to afford seeing as many shows at their favorite venues. This change shows a major shift in concert ticket buying. Questions remain about Live Nation’s fees and their grip on live entertainment.

Jen was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. She’s been with Beasley Media Group since 2022. In her spare time, you can find her at Tampa Bay Lightning games, Tampa Bay breweries, or the beach. Catch up on Jen’s content about the highest-rated restaurants/bars in Tampa, things-to-do around the area, and upcoming concerts.