Nation’s Biggest Indoor Adventure Park Set to Open in Lakewood Ranch

The nation’s largest Urban Air Adventure Park will open its doors in Lakewood Ranch in July 2025. At 60,000 square feet, this indoor fun center will offer excitement for both kids and adults.

Building costs jumped significantly – from a planned $5-7 million to $18.5 million. The location, covering 7.5 acres purchased from Schroeder-Manatee Ranch for $3 million, will become a massive entertainment complex.

“I didn’t want to open something up that didn’t have strict guidelines. I kind of fell in love with the safety first, and then all of the experiences they offer to families,” said Tucci to The Observer.

The facility will bring up to 165 jobs to the area. With room for 1,100 guests at a time, daily passes will range from $25.99 to $36.99.

Inside, visitors will find an exciting playground. Bouncy trampolines are placed next to tall climbing walls. A winding ninja course tests adventurous guests, while dodgeball areas and battle beams await. Modern laser tag and virtual reality zones add high-tech fun. Running across the top, a zipline stretches the length of the building.

Birthday parties can be hosted in any of the 12 party rooms. The special surf slide curves like a skateboard ramp, while go-karts race around their own track. The huge building is easily spotted from Interstate 75. It’s Tucci’s third location, following successful venues in Tampa and Brandon – both set up in former retail stores.

Shape Magazine named Urban Air the best kids’ gym in the country. The business has 350 locations either running or being built across the US.

This design will be used as a template for two more Florida sites. “With how it’s going and how much fun it’s been, I think from here on, I’ll do them from the ground up,” Tucci shared.

Jen was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. She’s been with Beasley Media Group since 2022. In her spare time, you can find her at Tampa Bay Lightning games, Tampa Bay breweries, or the beach. Catch up on Jen’s content about the highest-rated restaurants/bars in Tampa, things-to-do around the area, and upcoming concerts.