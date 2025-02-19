St. Pete Sports Bar Closes Its Doors After 13 Years

Downtown St. Petersburg’s The Avenue sports bar will shut down February 22nd as its lease runs out. The popular spot won’t be finding a new home in the city.

Stephen Schrutt, who owns the bar, plans a final “Last Call” party on closing night. “This place has been so much more than just a restaurant and bar—it was home. A place where memories were made, good times were celebrated, and the spirit of DTSP truly came to life,” said Schrutt to Tampa Bay Times.

The closing signals another change in St. Pete’s food scene. Since 2012, people have flocked to the spot for big games, birthday celebrations, and countless get-togethers.

Through his Hunger Thirst Group, Schrutt runs several other local spots. These include Dirty Laundry, No Vacancy, Park & Rec DTSP, Good Fortune, Lost & Found, Concrete Jungle, plus a new place called Summer Camp.

Failed negotiations between the building’s owner and management over rent led to the closing. It’s a clear example of the financial pressures hitting local businesses. This definitely hasn’t been the only restaurant we lost due to increase in rent. Tampa speakeasy Ciro’s, Ella’s Americana Folk Art Cafe, Goody Goody Burgers, just to name a few.

The bar will stay open until its last night. “To all of our loyal customers and the hardworking teams who have been part of The Avenue family over the years, I cannot thank you enough. You made this place special. The memories made—I will cherish them always!”

Jen was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. She’s been with Beasley Media Group since 2022. In her spare time, you can find her at Tampa Bay Lightning games, Tampa Bay breweries, or the beach. Catch up on Jen’s content about the highest-rated restaurants/bars in Tampa, things-to-do around the area, and upcoming concerts.