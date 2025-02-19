Tampa Bay Attractions Battle For USA TODAY Awards

Two of Florida’s top attractions are in the running for USA TODAY’s 10Best Reader’s Choice Awards. St. Petersburg’s historic Sunken Gardens is hoping to win Best Botanical Garden, while ZooTampa’s Manatee Critical Care Center, the largest nonprofit center of its kind in the US, is up for Best Zoo Exhibit.

People can vote every day until March 10, 2025, with winners announced March 19. For ZooTampa, this is the third year in a row they’ve been nominated for Best Zoo Exhibit, an impressive achievement considering they’ve helped save more than 600 manatees since 1991.

This St. Petersburg treasure is home to 50,000 tropical plants. Beautiful birds live here too, with flamingos and parrots making themselves at home among the greenery. Guests can stroll past peaceful Japanese koi ponds and cascading waterfalls, while special areas serve both as learning spots and recovery spaces for injured birds.

The annual Plantapolooza Festival adds to the gardens’ charm. Garden experts share tips while local growers sell their best plants. Visitors can shop for garden art and eco-friendly items throughout the event.

George Turner Sr. started this amazing place in 1903, beginning with just a few papaya and citrus trees. Today, the property features butterfly gardens and has a special spot for hosting weddings.

Another nominee, Marie Selby Botanical Gardens in Sarasota, stands out with its collection of 6,000 orchids. Their grounds mix butterfly areas with thick bamboo forests and winding mangrove trails, while focusing on air plants and ferns.

At ZooTampa, the Manatee Critical Care Center has helped 230 manatees return to Florida’s waters. They keep working to save sick, injured, and orphaned manatees every day.

Jen was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. She’s been with Beasley Media Group since 2022. In her spare time, you can find her at Tampa Bay Lightning games, Tampa Bay breweries, or the beach. Catch up on Jen’s content about the highest-rated restaurants/bars in Tampa, things-to-do around the area, and upcoming concerts.