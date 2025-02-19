Tampa Romance Bookstore Expands After Huge December Opening

Steamy Lit, a newcomer to South Tampa’s book scene, will double its floor space next March after breaking opening day records. Customers flooded the store on day one, buying up 500 books and showing Tampa’s readers were hungry for romance.

Military veteran Melissa Saavedra opened her dream at 2832 S MacDill Ave., Unit C, next to The Procure Shop by The Women’s Creative. “Joy is such an act of resistance,” Saavedra told Tampa Bay Times.

COVID-19 lockdowns inspired the venture. While stuck at home, Saavedra connected with romance writers online. Noticing gaps in traditional bookstores, she started Steam Box subscriptions in 2020, sending curated reads to eager fans.

This shop joins a surge of romance-only stores popping up nationwide since Ripped Bodice paved the way in 2016. These specialized shops rush to fill shelves as readers consume more romance titles than ever.

From light-hearted rom-coms to intense dark romance, the store carries it all. They focus on featuring writers from every background.

Instagram buzz powered their launch. Before opening day, their posts had already created a tight-knit community of dedicated readers.

The store hums with activity. A Galentine’s craft party starts their event calendar, while next March’s expansion celebration will bring favorite authors together with fans.

Books aren’t the only attraction: open discussions about love and relationships fill their calendar. Recent studies support this, showing romance as a key part of modern literature.

Drawing from her Navy background and Latina heritage, Saavedra champions diverse voices in publishing. Her store’s mission focuses on giving space to writers often overlooked.

