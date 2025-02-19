Things To Do in Tampa This Weekend: Feb. 21-Feb. 23

There’s no shortage of exciting events this weekend in and around Tampa. From mouth-watering seafood and tacos to fun-filled carnival games, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. If you’re in the mood for live music, delicious food, or family-friendly activities, there are many entertaining things to do in Tampa, Florida, this weekend that promise great fun and lasting memories.

Tampa Taco Fest

What: Tampa Taco Fest

Tampa Taco Fest When: Saturday, Feb. 22, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 22, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Where: Al Lopez Park, 4810 N. Himes Ave., Tampa

Al Lopez Park, 4810 N. Himes Ave., Tampa Cost: General admission starts at $7, VIP options start at $40, and kids 12 and under are free

The Seventh Annual Tampa Taco Fest invites you to indulge in the best tacos from over 30 local vendors, enjoy refreshing margaritas, and experience live entertainment. This family- and pet-friendly event (dogs on leashes, please) offers something for everyone, including delicious food, family activities, and vegetarian/vegan options from select vendors.

St. Petersburg Seafood & Music Festival

What: St. Petersburg Seafood & Music Festival

St. Petersburg Seafood & Music Festival When: Friday, Feb. 21, from 4 to 10 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 22, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 23, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 21, from 4 to 10 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 22, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 23, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Where: Vinoy Park, 701 Bayshore Drive NE., St. Petersburg

Vinoy Park, 701 Bayshore Drive NE., St. Petersburg Cost: General admission is $7, with free admission for children under 14

The St. Petersburg Seafood & Music Festival offers a weekend with fresh seafood, live music, and a spirited atmosphere. Enjoy a variety of food options, such as seafood and vegetarian dishes, while listening to talented local and regional musicians. The event features a marketplace with arts, crafts, and unique products. Shuttle service details will be provided for easy access. Gather with friends and family to enjoy delicious food, great music, and the scenic views of downtown St. Petersburg.

Other Events

Various events are taking place in Florida this week to entertain all ages and interests. From live performances and weekend thrills at Busch Gardens to exciting sports matchups, there’s something you’re sure to enjoy.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Seattle Kraken : Sunday, Feb. 23, at 6 p.m. at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa

Sunday, Feb. 23, at 6 p.m. at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic 5K: February 22 @ 9:15 am – This incredibly flat and fast course takes runners on an out-and-back course along beautiful Bayshore Boulevard.

Mardi Gras at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay: Now-March 2 – Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is bringing the vibrant spirit of the Big Easy to life with its Mardi Gras celebration, running every Friday, Saturday and Sunday. It features colorful parades, live music, delicious cuisine, and more. Best of all, Mardi Gras festivities are included with park admission.

Jen was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. She’s been with Beasley Media Group since 2022. In her spare time, you can find her at Tampa Bay Lightning games, Tampa Bay breweries, or the beach. Catch up on Jen’s content about the highest-rated restaurants/bars in Tampa, things-to-do around the area, and upcoming concerts.