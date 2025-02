This Day in Rock History: February 19

MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: Tommy Lee walks the runway of the Philipp Plein SS23 Fashion Show during the during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 on September 23, 2022 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for Philipp Plein)

Known as one of the greatest vocalists in hard rock, Bon Scott of AC/DC died at the age of 33 on Feb. 19, 1980. It was a great loss for the band and the rock music industry, but this isn’t the only major event to impact rock music on this date in history. Read about the many breakthrough milestones that have occurred in rock music on Feb. 19.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

These hits and milestones that happened in rock music on Feb. 19 altered the course of this popular music genre:

Paul McCartney released “Give Ireland Back to the Irish,” a song he had written days after the event of Bloody Sunday, in which 13 Irish protestors had been killed by British troops in Northern Ireland. 1977: Bruce Springsteen wrote and performed “Blinded by the Light,” but it didn’t reach the top on the Billboard singles chart until Manfred Mann’s Earth Band covered it. Perhaps its popularity was caused by a mispronounced word.

Cultural Milestones

Without Feb. 19 cultural milestones, rock music wouldn’t be what it is now:

1974: The American Music Awards premiered in Hollywood, California. Dick Clark created the ceremony to compete with the Grammys, allowing music fans to vote through public polls.

The American Music Awards premiered in Hollywood, California. Dick Clark created the ceremony to compete with the Grammys, allowing music fans to vote through public polls. 1995: Tommy Lee, drummer for Mötley Crüe, married Pamela Anderson, star of Baywatch, the TV show. They were married on the beach in Cancun, Mexico, with the bride wearing a white bikini.

Notable Recordings and Performances

You might remember some notable recordings and performances from Feb. 19 that helped shape rock music:

The Beatles recorded the basic track of “You’re Going to Lose That Girl” at their Abbey Road studio in two takes. This John Lennon song was later released on their “Help!” album, the soundtrack for their movie of the same name. 1985: Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones released his debut solo album called She’s the Boss, which caused tension in the band. His album made it to number 13 in the U.S. and number 6 in the U.K.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Changes and challenges have always transformed rock music, including these Feb. 19 events:

Ozzy Osbourne was arrested for urinating on a cenotaph honoring the defenders of the Alamo in San Antonio, Texas. He was wearing a dress when he was arrested. 2015: Starbucks announced that CDs would no longer be sold in their 21,000 retail stores after experiencing a 15% decline in sales in 2014.

Rock music has an expansive history, with many ups and downs over the years. Past Feb. 19 events have made rock music what it is today, and without them, this genre wouldn’t be the same.