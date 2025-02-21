Bucky Irving Ranked One of the Best Rookies in 2024, Why He Should Carry the Team in 2025

Bucky Irving dominated his rookie NFL season, putting up 1,122 yards and scoring 8 touchdowns. No other first-year running back came close to these stats.

His impressive 5.4 yards per carry caught attention from Pro Football Focus, who placed him at 58th among all NFL players. Irving’s stellar performance helped Tampa Bay rank third in yards per rush and fifth in rushing yards per game.

The Bucs’ running game averaged an impressive 187.6 yards per week, helping them finish with a 10-7 record. Rachaad White contributed 613 yards, scoring three touchdowns on 144 carries.

Starting the season as a backup, Irving took over the starting job when he got his shot. He showed what he could really do in his final two games, finishing the year with an outstanding 90.8 grade.

“Being the starter is nothing,” Running back Coach Peete said to the Orlando Sentinel. “It means you take the first play of the game. He had to get into condition to handle that role. As you noticed, as the season went on he was becoming more and more and more involved.”

PFF ranked Irving fourth among all NFL running backs. He’s the only back to score above 90.0 in both running and receiving.

Tampa’s rookie class made a strong showing. NFL.com gave them an A-, ranking them fifth in the league.

Sean Tucker added power to the ground game, earning NFC Player of the Week after a huge game against New Orleans. The coaches made sure to split up carries to keep their backs healthy.

Josh Grizzard, the offensive coordinator, keeps emphasizing tough play up front. Running backs coach Skip Peete wants Irving to work on his endurance for next year.

Looking ahead to 2025, the running game remains key to Tampa’s plans. With Irving leading the way, they’re looking to build on what worked.

Jen was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. She’s been with Beasley Media Group since 2022. In her spare time, you can find her at Tampa Bay Lightning games, Tampa Bay breweries, or the beach. Catch up on Jen’s content about the highest-rated restaurants/bars in Tampa, things-to-do around the area, and upcoming concerts.