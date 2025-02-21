8 Tampa & St. Pete Movie Theaters Showing Purple Rain

Prince performs during the "Pepsi Halftime Show" at Super Bowl XLI between the Indianapolis Colts and the Chicago Bears on February 4, 2007 at Dolphin Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

So you never got to see Purple Rain in a movie theater? Neither did I. But we have a chance to bring it back to 1984. Several Tampa and St. Pete area movie theaters are showing Prince‘s classic film acting debut on Wednesday, March 5. This is a one night only deal.

Check out the classic trailer for Purple Rain. “Before he created the music, he lived every bit of it. He risked too much for the one thing that meant everything… his music. The story. The struggle. The movie.”

Purple Rain won the Academy Award for Best Original Song Score. It also scored a Grammy Award for the soundtrack. The iconic Prince songs from the soundtrack include “Let’s Go Crazy,” “Take Me With U,” “When Doves Cry,” “I Would Die 4 U,” “Baby I’m A Star,” and of course, “Purple Rain.”

According to Indiewire, you’ll really hear the difference as this re-release will be in Dolby Vision HDR with immersive audio so this should be a no-brainer for any Prince fan. I still kick myself for never seeing Prince live. I always thought I’d have a chance someday until that terrible day we lost him.

Where you can see Purple Rain in the Tampa area

Here are the theatres in Hillsborough and Pinellas counties you can visit that are showing Purple Rain on the big screen:

AMC Sundial 12

151 2nd North Ave in St. Petersburg

AMC West Shore 14

At the West Shore Plaza in Tampa

AMC Woodlands Square 20

On Tampa Road in Oldsmar

AMC Veterans 24

At 9302 Anderson Road in Tampa

AMC Riverview 14

At 9390 Theater Drive in Gibsonton

AMC Bradenton 20

At 2507 53rd Ave in Bradenton

AMC Classic Palm Harbor

On Highway 19

AMC The Regency 20

On Brandon Blvd in Brandon

