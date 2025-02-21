8 Tampa & St. Pete Movie Theaters Showing Purple Rain
So you never got to see Purple Rain in a movie theater? Neither did I. But we have a chance to bring it back to 1984. Several Tampa and St. Pete area movie theaters are showing Prince‘s classic film acting debut on Wednesday, March 5. This is a one night only deal.
Check out the classic trailer for Purple Rain. “Before he created the music, he lived every bit of it. He risked too much for the one thing that meant everything… his music. The story. The struggle. The movie.”
Purple Rain won the Academy Award for Best Original Song Score. It also scored a Grammy Award for the soundtrack. The iconic Prince songs from the soundtrack include “Let’s Go Crazy,” “Take Me With U,” “When Doves Cry,” “I Would Die 4 U,” “Baby I’m A Star,” and of course, “Purple Rain.”
According to Indiewire, you’ll really hear the difference as this re-release will be in Dolby Vision HDR with immersive audio so this should be a no-brainer for any Prince fan. I still kick myself for never seeing Prince live. I always thought I’d have a chance someday until that terrible day we lost him.
Where you can see Purple Rain in the Tampa area
Here are the theatres in Hillsborough and Pinellas counties you can visit that are showing Purple Rain on the big screen:
AMC Sundial 12
151 2nd North Ave in St. Petersburg
AMC West Shore 14
At the West Shore Plaza in Tampa
AMC Woodlands Square 20
On Tampa Road in Oldsmar
AMC Veterans 24
At 9302 Anderson Road in Tampa
AMC Riverview 14
At 9390 Theater Drive in Gibsonton
AMC Bradenton 20
At 2507 53rd Ave in Bradenton
AMC Classic Palm Harbor
On Highway 19
AMC The Regency 20
On Brandon Blvd in Brandon