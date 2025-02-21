Treasure Island Passes Rule Change To Help Storm-Damaged Businesses Get Back on Their Feet

Local leaders just paved the way for storm-damaged businesses to recover faster. The new rules allow them to put up temporary structures for six months – a major change from previous regulations.

Until now, businesses were limited to temporary permits lasting 9 days, with a total cap of 36 days. This update is meant to help speed up recovery for places hit hard by Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

“It has been a slow process. It has been a frustrating process, and we know there’s still a lot more work to do,” said Jason Beisel to Fox 13 News.

At Caddy’s, where the storms left only bare walls and caused $750,000 in damage, owner Marcus Winters welcomes the new policy. “Our restaurant got some structural damage, and it will take approximately 10 to 12 months to repair. Granting this permit will enable us to put up a tent, along with a bathroom, trailer, and food truck, so we can do business at the location.”

Their temporary setup would bring back 50 jobs and accommodate up to 150 customers. The update has boosted morale throughout the business community.

“I’m thrilled to hear it,” said Greg Powers, who runs Beachside Hospitality Group. “Just being part of the community, being able to reemploy some of our staff that are doing other jobs elsewhere. We had a really nice group of people that were working with us.”

Some businesses found creative solutions to stay open. VIP Mexican American Cuisine keeps serving food at their Indian Rocks Beach location while repairing storm damage at their main spot.

The city approved two key projects: $239,000 for beach wall repairs and $237,000 for turtle-friendly lighting. That amounts to almost half a million in recovery efforts.

With Spring Break crowds coming soon, a crucial season for local businesses, these changes are right on time.

