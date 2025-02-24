Brooksville Brewery Wins Award For Best Florida Beer

In just 1 year of being open for business, Broad Street Brewing Co in Brooksville has already gained impressive nods and accolades. Owners John and Tanya Myers have brought a new and different culture to Brooksville. Located in an old town building, historic architecture blends with modern brewing equipment. Close relationships with local farms and producers keep ingredients nearby. 14 out of the 16 taps are serving beers made in house by John. These special brews range from IPA’s, lagers, and seltzers use Florida-grown fruit, honey, and herbs in their recipes.

Just one year after John changed careers from head brewer at Marker 48, his new brewery is already winning big awards in Florida. Broad Street Brewing Co.’s Water Tower IPA snagged “Best Florida Beer: IPA” from the Florida Brewers Guild. They are among the top 3 best IPA’s to earn a medal.

“That’s a really tough category to win because all breweries make IPA’s and there’s so many good beers out there,” Tanya said to Suncoast News.

The popular downtown spot is celebrating its first birthday next week. They’re throwing a big bash on March 8, complete with craft beers, food trucks, live music, and brewery swag. The event is doing double duty as a fundraiser to preserve local history.

Money from raffle tickets will help fix up artwork at the May-Stringer House museum. Tanya Myers shared with the Suncoast News, “We aim to cover 100% of the restoration costs.”

This award shows how Florida’s craft beer scene keeps growing. Small breweries are making waves by combining quality beer with creative ideas. You can get tickets to the Florida Brewers Guild Craft Beer Festival happening on March 1 from 1pm-5pm at River Town Park in Tampa. There will be over 70 of your favorite craft beer breweries and 200 samples to try!

