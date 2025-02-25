Claw Machine Arcade Opens in Treasure Island With Easy Chances To Win

Tampa Bay’s first Japanese-style claw spot just opened its doors in Treasure Island. At Atomic Claw Arcade, you can actually win stuff, grabbing prizes about every third try.

Open five days a week, the arcade houses 40 machines. Each try runs between $1-2, and they’ve got a cool trade-up system where winners can swap for bigger prizes.

The idea clicked when James Austin played around in Japanese arcades. Now his machines are loaded with stuffed animals, candy, and movie collectibles that people are itching to get their hands on.

Looking to reserve the place? They’re down for birthday parties and private events. Just hop on their website to see when they’re open, the schedule changes throughout the week.

These machines first showed up in Japan during the 1970s. What began as simple kid attractions quickly caught everyone’s attention. Then SEGA dropped the UFO Catcher in ’85. This monster machine ended up dominating pretty much all of Japan’s stuffed animal claw games.

Things went crazy. By 1995, Japan had planted 5 million machines everywhere you looked. This boom lined up perfectly with anime and manga taking off, bringing character prizes into the mix.

Today’s Japanese arcades still show how these machines dominate the scene. Look at 3RD PLANET.CO.LTD in Yokohama, it’s jam-packed with machines offering snacks through clever setups.

Unlike typical American arcades where winning feels like a pipe dream, this Tampa Bay spot actually gives you a shot at prizes. Players can start with smaller wins and level up to bigger stuff through smart trades, putting a fresh spin on the old favorite.

Jen was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. She’s been with Beasley Media Group since 2022. In her spare time, you can find her at Tampa Bay Lightning games, Tampa Bay breweries, or the beach. Catch up on Jen’s content about the highest-rated restaurants/bars in Tampa, things-to-do around the area, and upcoming concerts.