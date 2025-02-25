Hank Azaria on How Bruce Springsteen Found Out About His Tribute Band

Hank Azaria has been channeling his inner Bruce Springsteen through his tribute band, which is aptly named Hank Azaria & The EZ Street Band. As it turns out, The Boss is aware of Azaria’s venture.

The iconic Simpsons voice actor recently appeared on Live with Kelly and Mark when the topic of the EZ Street Band came up and whether Springsteen knows about it. Azaria explains that the father of one of his son’s friends is an oral surgeon. One day, this man sent him a text asking for a link to his favorite performance video of the EZ Street Band, so he sent them a link to their performance of “Thunder Road.”

Azaria continues, “Later that night, he texted me that Patti Scialfa, Bruce’s wife, was in his chair. I said, ‘Oh, dear, if I had known that, I really wouldn’t have sent the video.’ Then he sent me a text that Patti showed it to Bruce, and they had watched it twice, actually.”

Azaria added, “What he got is that it’s a loving tribute, which is what it is. I was like, ‘Please make sure they know it’s all for charity.’”

The website for Hank Azaria & The EZ Street Band states that the charity Four Through Nine receives net proceeds from their shows. Per its website, “The Four Through Nine Foundations has donated grants to many organizations who prioritize diversity, equity, and inclusion, education, social justice, the environment, and physical and mental wellness.”

Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights