Family-Run Tampa Sandwich Shop Creates Local Hit with ‘Pork Drizzle’

In West Tampa, Chef Bill Gonzalez opened Gonzo’s Sandwich Shop to give his dad something to do after retiring. To their surprise, their “Pork Drizzle” sandwich became a local favorite. “There’s really nothing else like it. The secret is the mojo mayo,” Gonzalez told ABC Action News.

You can find this local favorite at 1902 N Himes Avenue. They’re open weekdays and Saturdays, 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM. Along with sandwiches, customers can enjoy homemade soups and fresh empanadas.

Their famous “Pork Drizzle” features tender pulled pork, caramelized sweet onions, melted Swiss, and their signature mojo mayo, pressed on fresh Cuban bread. They’ve put their own twist on Tampa’s Cuban sandwich by adding corned beef instead of the usual salami.

The shop went from idea to reality in just six months. “I didn’t want him sitting around all day, watching baseball and calling me every five minutes,” Gonzalez said.

Cooking runs in their family – from his grandfather who was a chef in Miami to his great-grandmother who kept the family well-fed with her cooking.

Though Butch Gonzalez has passed away, his son keeps his memory alive by treating every customer like family. “We just try to make people happy. We try not to overcharge. It’s all about hospitality, just being nice to people,” the chef said.

The Cuban sandwich, now a Tampa staple, originally came from Cuba before Ybor City’s immigrants made it their own. Tampa’s special touch? Adding Genoa salami, which makes it different from Miami’s version.

Customers can pay with cards and choose to dine in, grab takeout, or get delivery.

Jen was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. She’s been with Beasley Media Group since 2022. In her spare time, you can find her at Tampa Bay Lightning games, Tampa Bay breweries, or the beach. Catch up on Jen’s content about the highest-rated restaurants/bars in Tampa, things-to-do around the area, and upcoming concerts.